Partnership to Strengthen Home Care Services

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced 24 community-based home care providers will join the new statewide partnership to strengthen New York’s Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program, which provides vital home care services to New Yorkers. This follows the Governor’s previous announcement of Public Partnerships LLC as the lead partner in New York’s effort to protect and strengthen CDPAP. The State will continue to announce additional CDPAP partners in the coming weeks. This statewide partnership is expected to begin in January and take full effect by April 1.

“As we protect the long-term sustainability of CDPAP, utilizing the resources and experience of dozens of community-based partners will ensure we deliver the multilingual, culturally sensitive care that New Yorkers need,” Governor Hochul said. “Our statewide network of partners will also help us directly engage home care users, caregivers and stakeholders over the coming months to ensure a smooth, effective transition into a stronger future for CDPAP.”

As part of this process, CDPAP eligibility for home care users will not change, and individuals who receive care through the program will not need to reapply. Additionally, this process to strengthen CDPAP will take steps to ensure caregivers continue to receive timely payments and avoid any disruptions in services for those who rely on the program. New York will also continue to offer the broadest and most generous CDPAP program in the nation.

The State Department of Health has conditionally approved the following additional partners for New York’s statewide CDPAP partnership:

Access Supports for Living, Inc.

AccessCNY, Inc.

All Metro Health Care

BestCare Inc.

Burd Home Health, LLC

Community Care Home Health Services

Committed Home Care, Inc.

Community Home Care Inc.

Companion Care of Rochester

Eagle Eye FV Inc

ElderCare/At-Home Solutions/Health Care for All

Hamaspik Homecare

Heritage Christian Services, Inc.

Horizon Home Care Services, Inc.

Ideal Home Health, Inc.

Independent Health Care Services, Inc

Jawonio, Inc.

NY Foundation for Senior Citizens

People, Inc.

Personal Touch Home Care of NY Inc

Quality Family Care LLC

Quality Touch Inc.

Special Touch Home Care Services, Inc.

Technology Professional Group Inc.

The partners collectively operate nearly 100 offices with service to all 62 counties throughout the State and have experience providing home care to New Yorkers who speak dozens of different languages – including Albanian, Arabic, Chinese, Farsi, French, German, Haitian Creole, Hebrew, Hindi, Italian, Norwegian, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish, Tagalog, Ukrainian, Uzbek and Yiddish.

Additionally, these partners have specialized home care experience, including focuses on seniors and children with intellectual, physical and developmental disabilities.

The State Department of Health has granted its conditional approval of these partners pending successful resolution of any potential conflicts of interest.

These organizations will all work in partnership with PPL to serve CDPAP home care users and caregivers once the statewide partnership takes effect. PPL is in the process of selecting additional partners, all of which will be reviewed by the State Department of Health for approval.

State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “It is our priority to ensure that the CDPAP program continues to thrive and serve New Yorkers in need, and these new partnerships will do just that. I thank Governor Hochul for her dedication to strengthening the CDPAP program to ensure that home care users and their caregivers are supported and that all residents who utilize this program receive high-quality personalized care.”

New York State Chief Disability Officer Kimberly Hill Ridley said, “Our administration is focused on taking the steps necessary to ensure consumer choice and provide cultural competency for CDPAP participants. The Governor's commitment to maintaining the integrity and purpose of CDPAP will fulfill her pledge to older adults and people with disabilities that they are able to live independently, in their home communities, through this critical program.”

PPL Chief Executive Officer Vince Coppola said, “We are honored to be serving the CDPAP community and with a growing network of service partners to ensure New Yorkers continue to receive the care they need where and how it matters most. PPL and our community-based partners bring coverage, choice and culturally-competent care options to those who rely on this vital program.”

As part of New York’s ongoing commitment to protecting home care users, the Governor highlighted that State officials and partners are beginning a comprehensive transition process that will include direct meetings with CDPAP users and caregivers, disability and older adult advocates and other stakeholders throughout the coming months.

This process will include:

Direct in-person and virtual meetings with home care users and caregivers throughout the State.

Coordination with disability and older adult advocacy groups.

Open dialogue with elected officials across the State.

Ongoing review by State officials to ensure the needs of home care users and caregivers are thoroughly addressed before the new statewide partnership takes effect.

PPL also highlighted that the new statewide partnership includes a robust, multilingual, accessible communications plan that is focused on print, digital and social media content to ensure that home care users and their families understand the CDPAP services available to them and make it easy for home care users to choose the appropriate caregiver for addressing their needs.