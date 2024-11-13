ModeOne Announces Immediate Support for Android OS 15

It’s important for ModeOne to provide seamless support to our customers who can’t afford a delay in data collection.” — Matthew Rasmussen, ModeOne CEO

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ModeOne , the leader in targeted, remote mobile data collection, is announcing its immediate support for the new release of Google’s Android Operating System 15.ModeOne’s patented SaaS solution enables remote, same-day collection and analysis of data from smartphones for legal hold, corporate compliance, and internal investigations. ModeOne remains the only system capable of targeted, truly remote smartphone data collection–with no interruption to service.“It’s important for ModeOne to provide seamless support to our customers who can’t afford a delay in data collection, so we are excited to be first to market with support for the new Android 15 operating system,” said Matthew Rasmussen, CEO, ModeOne. “Our customers know they can count on us to help them meet their evidentiary, compliance, and investigation obligations, even if a customer has upgraded their operating system or phone.”ModeOne configured and adapted its software to be compatible with the new Android 15 libraries and new permission requirements, while maintaining the same level of support for older operating systems. This includes all participant and date filtering options at collection, along with full support of existing supported apps.ModeOne actively monitors, performs hands-on testing, and updates its framework to provide immediate compatibility with the latest smartphones and operating systems ––ensuring attorneys, cybersecurity experts, corporate compliance officers, and eDiscovery professionals can successfully do their jobs. For more information, visit www.modeone.io ###About ModeOne TechnologiesModeOne offers the industry’s first automated, truly remote mobile data collection solution for evidentiary, compliance, and/or investigation purposes – with global reach and same-day delivery. Our patented SaaS framework helps clients target, collect, process, and review emerging forms of digital data and short-message chat information quickly, accurately and with cost-certainty. It is the first and only data collection solution that doesn’t require a physical mobile collection kit or onsite technicians. The data targeting capability protects the privacy of data custodians, and the solution doesn’t require custodians to relinquish their devices or interrupt use of their phones during the collection process.ModeOne is a Trusted Partner of the Global EDRM Alliance and a validated technology partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network. The company supports litigation services providers, law firms, corporations, government entities, law enforcement agencies, and cybersecurity services firms. For more information about ModeOne, please contact us at info@modeone.io or visit us online at www.modeone.io

