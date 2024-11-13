Researcher Awarded 2024 Strategic Radiology/RSNA Research Grant

Satoshi Minoshima, MD, PhD, Chair, RSNA R&E Foundation Board of Trustees

OAK BROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Research & Education (R&E) Foundation awarded its 2024 Strategic Radiology/RSNA Research Resident Grant to Maureen Aliru, M.D., Ph.D. This grant is made possible by Strategic Radiology’s support of the RSNA R&E Foundation as a Visionaries in Practice (VIP) Program donor.

The Strategic Radiology/RSNA Research Resident Grant provides $50,000 to a top resident to devote 30% of their time for a research project under the guidance of a scientific advisor. Through this project, residents can learn about scientific investigation and develop competence in research techniques.

Maureen Aliru, M.D., Ph.D., University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, aims to address treatment for a larger subset of cancer patients by utilizing metabolic glycoengineering to incorporate sugar analogues into tumor cells, and nanotechnology to preferentially deliver these sugar analogues to tumors while avoiding normal tissues. In doing so, the tumor cells ‘labelled’ with these sugar analogues can then be targeted with cancer therapeutics to precisely deliver drugs to tissues with disease.

"The RSNA R&E Foundation greatly appreciates the generosity of Strategic Radiology, especially this year during our 40th Anniversary. As we celebrate this distinguished milestone, we look forward to the Foundation’s next 40 years. We’re committed to building upon this incredible legacy and continuing to make a positive impact on patient care together,” said Satoshi Minoshima, M.D., Ph.D., Chair of the RSNA R&E Foundation Board of Trustees. “True to the Foundation’s critical mission of Funding Radiology’s Future, the Board of Trustees decided to fund an unprecedented amount—$5.26 million—for grants to help ensure a bright future for all medical imaging professionals. This funding level is impossible without the dedicated support of our generous donors.”

Established in 2005, the Visionaries in Practice (VIP) Giving Program recognizes private practice groups and academic institutions making valuable investments in radiologic research and development with group donations of $10,000 or more annually to the Foundation. Strategic Radiology has been a member of the VIP program since 2012, and its practice group members have donated more than $2 million to fund named grant awards.

The RSNA R&E Foundation Board of Trustees approved funding for 81 grants in 2024 valued at more than $5 million.

About the Radiological Society of North America

RSNA is an association of radiologists, radiation oncologists, medical physicists and related scientists promoting excellence in patient care and healthcare delivery through education, research and technologic innovation. The Society is based in Oak Brook, Ill. (RSNA.org) The mission of the R&E Foundation is to invest in the future of radiology by developing investigators and supporting lifelong innovative research and education. (RSNA.org/Foundation)

About Strategic Radiology

Strategic Radiology (SR) is a national coalition of 40+ privately owned, independent radiology practices representing 1800+ radiologists that have come together to improve quality, gain operational efficiencies, and innovate the future of radiology's private practice model. SR established the nation's first imaging-specific Patient Safety Organization listed by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality and provides its member groups value through shared savings via a group purchasing program, strategic partnerships, and proprietary products and services, including SR Health, an independent health insurance plan for members, and SR Teleradiology. To learn more, visit www.StrategicRadiology.org and follow SR on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

