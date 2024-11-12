The Sisters of the Valley Announce 'No Surprise Fees' on Shipments to the EU

just the face and hands of a sister working at a table labeling jars

Sister Camilla Labeling

two sisters standing at a counter both busy with pouring or stirring

Sisters Making Topical Salve

close up image of a clustered group of amber bottles with an oil filler hovering over one and pouring oil into it

Oil Being Poured

Enhancing Accessibility for European Wellness Seekers

We are excited to adapt our systems in harmony with the EU’s new VAT framework.”
— Sister Camilla
MERCED, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the European Union’s recent VAT and customs regulation updates, Sisters of the Valley has implemented a pre-paid tax and customs system for all orders shipped to the EU. This streamlined approach ensures that customers will enjoy a transparent, hassle-free purchase experience, with no surprise fees or delays upon delivery.

After testing with a few sales to Slovenia and Belgium, the Sisters of the Valley can now safely announce that all orders shipped to EU countries will include VAT and customs duties in the purchase price. The changes are part of the Sisterhood’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of global compliance, while adapting to regulatory shifts that are reshaping cross-border commerce.

The EU's updated VAT policies, which include the removal of VAT exemptions for low-value goods and the introduction of the Import One-Stop Shop (IOSS), have transformed the landscape of international sales. By incorporating these new systems, Sisters of the Valley is positioned to offer efficient, reliable delivery to customers throughout Europe, aligning with the EU’s goals of streamlined e-commerce and fair market practices.

“Sisters of the Valley has always been committed to making natural wellness products accessible to everyone, and we are excited to adapt our systems in harmony with the EU’s new VAT framework,” said Sister Camilla, who works side by side with Sister Kate, the founder of Sisters of the Valley. “These changes allow us to support our European customers with seamless shipping and clear pricing, reflecting our values of transparency and simplicity in a rapidly evolving world.”

As Sisters of the Valley continues to expand its offerings globally, plans are underway to extend this pre-paid tax model to additional countries, allowing customers worldwide to purchase wellness products without surprise costs at the border. This effort underscores the Sisterhood’s dedication to reaching diverse markets while upholding the integrity of their products and services.

For more information about our international shipping or to explore our product offerings, visit www.sistersofthevalley.org or follow us on social media.

About Sisters of the Valley

Founded in 2015, Sisters of the Valley is dedicated to producing plant-based wellness products, crafted with the utmost respect for nature and ethical business practices. Committed to a mission of sustainability and global accessibility, the Sisterhood is driven by a vision to heal the world, one natural product at a time.

Sister Kate
Sisters of the Valley
+1 209-626-6601
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube

Sister Camilla trimming the harvested plants

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Sisters of the Valley Announce 'No Surprise Fees' on Shipments to the EU

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Sister Kate
Sisters of the Valley
+1 209-626-6601
Company/Organization
Sisters of the Valley
3144 G Street, Suite 125-205
Merced, California, 95340
United States
+1 2096266601
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Sisters work together on their small farm in Merced County, California, where they make all their products by hand, in a spiritual environment, and by the cycles of the moon. They are not affiliated with any one religion and are patterned after their Beguine ancestors, who were the first organized nurses in the castles of Europe and lived together, worked together and prayed together, independent of organized religion. Everything made by the Sisters is labeled by the cycle of the moon.

Hand-crafted Products by the Sisters of the Valley

More From This Author
The Sisters of the Valley Announce 'No Surprise Fees' on Shipments to the EU
In the Tradition of the Beguines, the Sisters of the Valley Embrace Science
Sisters of the Valley Launch Election 2024 Article Series to Encourage Voter Participation
View All Stories From This Author