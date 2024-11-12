WATCH NOW THE NEW TRAILER FOR NETFLIX'S COMING OF AGE BIBLICAL EPIC "MARY"

Mary

Releasing on Netflix December 6, 2024

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On December 6th Netflix will release the film "Mary", a coming-of-age Biblical epic THAT tells the story of one of history’s most profound figures and the remarkable journey that led to the birth of Jesus. Chosen to bring the Messiah into the world, Mary (Noa Cohen) is shunned following a miraculous conception and forced into hiding. When King Herod (Anthony Hopkins) orders a murderous hunt for her newborn baby, Mary and Joseph (Ido Tako), go on the run – bound by faith and driven by courage – to save his life at all costs. Directed by DJ Caruso (Disturbia, I Am Number Four), Mary reveals a side of the icon we’ve never seen or even imagined before.

DIRECTOR | DJ Caruso

WRITER | Timothy Michael Hayes

PRODUCERS | Mary Aloe, Hannah Leader, Gillian Hormel, Joshua Harris

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS | Joel Osteen, Greg Friedman, Angela Staten, Amory Leader, Charles Dorfman, Marlon Volgelgesang, Michael Quintin, Melinda Quintin, Patrick Fischer, Jennifer Eriksson, Sharon Harel, Maya Amsellem, Sue Doonan, Jatin Desai, Joel Nori, Chris Genske, Jocelyn Shelfo, Sharon Paul, Cindy Baldwin, Don FitzHenry, Tiffany FitzHenry, Vito Bruno, Andrea Bucko, Alexis Garcia, Miles Neiman, Kenny Doonan

CAST | Noa Cohen, Ido Tako, Stephanie Nur, Susan Brown, Ori Pfeffer, Eamon Farren, Hilla Vidor, Mili Avital, Gudmundur Thorvaldsson, Dudley O’Shaughnessy, Keren Tzur, Mehmet Kurtulus, Mila Harris and Anthony Hopkins

Netflix Mary Trailer

