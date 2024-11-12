ICONIC ROCK BAND DEF LEPPARD TO PERFORM AT ILLINOIS STATE FAIR ON AUGUST 16

ILLINOIS, November 12 - Special holiday ticket prices offered through the end of the year

SPRINGFIELD, IL - Rock and Roll Hall of Fame®-inducted icons and rock music legends Def Leppard will bring their electrifying performance to the Illinois State Fair on Saturday, August 16, for an unforgettable night of rock ‘n' roll. Known for their timeless hits and energetic live shows, the evening will include performances from Def Leppard's legendary catalog, including chart-topping classics hits like "Pour Some Sugar on Me," "Photograph," and "Love Bites."





"Our team has worked hard to elevate the quality of musical acts at the Grandstand during the Illinois State Fair," said Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello II. "Def Leppard has a core memory tied to every one of their songs. For me, it's "Photograph." I'm looking forward to taking it all in at the Illinois State Fair."





With over 110 million albums sold, two prestigious U.S. Diamond Awards, and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame® induction, Def Leppard—Joe Elliott (vocals), Phil Collen (guitar), Rick Savage (bass), Vivian Campbell (guitar), and Rick Allen (drums)—are hailed as one of the greatest live rock bands of all time. Known for groundbreaking albums "Pyromania" and "Hysteria," and an arsenal of hits like "Rock of Ages," "Pour Some Sugar on Me," and "Foolin'," they bring unmatched energy and showmanship to the stage.





Since launching their catalog on streaming platforms in 2018, the band has gained 5.5 billion streams and continues to expand its global fanbase. The band's critically acclaimed album Diamond Star Halos debuted in Billboard's Top 10, while "Drastic Symphonies" with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra reached #4 in the UK, spending 15 weeks at #1 on Billboard's Classical chart. After a recent collaboration with Tom Morello on "Just Like 73," which soared to #1 on the Classic Rock chart, Def Leppard remains a dominant force, inspiring new generations with its electrifying live performances.





"Def Leppard's catalog of hits is iconic. Songs like "Pour Some Sugar on Me," "Foolin'" and "Rock of Ages" immediately have you singing along, maybe strumming an air guitar," said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. "Their energy is infectious for fans of all ages."





Tickets for Def Leppard will go on sale Saturday, November 16 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.





Special holiday pricing makes tickets more affordable today through the end of the year. Until December 31, ticket prices are:

Tier 3 - $85 / Tier 2 - $90 / Tier 1 - $100 / SRO Track - $115 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $165





*A $30 Pre-Show Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.





On January 1, 2025, the price of SRO Track and Tier 1 will increase by $10.





Mark your calendars for the 2025 Illinois State Fair, August 7 through August 17 in Springfield.





ABOUT DEF LEPPARD:

With more than 110 million albums sold worldwide and two prestigious Diamond Awards in the U.S., 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame® inductees Def Leppard - Joe Elliott (vocals), Phil Collen (guitar), Rick Savage (bass), Vivian Campbell (guitar) and Rick Allen (drums) — continue to be one of the most important forces in rock music. Over the course of their career, the band has produced a series of classic ground-breaking albums that set the bar for generations of music fans and artists alike. The group's spectacular live shows and arsenal of hits have become synonymous with their name, leading Def Leppard to be heralded as the world's greatest live rock band. Def Leppard's influential career includes numerous hit singles and ground-breaking multi-platinum albums, including two of the best-selling albums of all time, Pyromania and Hysteria— the former of which recently celebrated its 40th anniversary — capturing the group's legendary tracks, bringing together classic Leppard hits such as "Rock of Ages", Pour Some Sugar on Me" and "Foolin." For the first time, in January 2018 Def Leppard debuted their full recording catalog worldwide via streaming and download platforms. As they did with the original release of their records, Def Leppard dominated the worldwide charts again, which found their albums charting in the iTunes Top 10 in more than 30 countries, including Hysteria at #3 in the US, and #5 in the UK (36 years after the album had charted at #1 in the Billboard charts). Def Leppard also had the #1, #2 and #3 records on the US catalog albums chart. The band have gone on to amass a staggering 5.5 billion streams since 2018, reaching a younger 18-44 demographic that now represents 58% of their fanbase. Additionally, the band have garnered an impressive 18 million followers across their social media platforms. In May 2022, Def Leppard released their critically and commercially acclaimed twelfth studio album Diamond Star Halos. The album debuted at #1 on the Apple and Amazon Music charts, scored a Top 10 debut on Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart, marking the band's eighth Top 10 album of their career, and garnered a #1 debut on Billboard's Hard Rock chart. Globally, Diamond Star Halos notched numerous Top 10 chart entries including a Top 5 debut in the UK. Following this success, the band released their 13th studio album Drastic Symphonies with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in 2023. The album charted at #4 in the UK album charts - their highest UK chart entry in over 32 years—and spent an impressive 15 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Current Classical chart. In early 2023, the band scored a U.K. #1 Netflix film with their cameo in the acclaimed movie Bank Of Dave. The band will return for the film's highly anticipated sequel, Bank of Dave 2, set for release in 2025. Following the close of their historic 2018 co-headline stadium and arena run in North America, Def Leppard sold more than 1,000,000 tickets, a massive feat in today's touring world. Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe topped that number yet again with another sold out stadium run in 2022 & 2023 selling over 2.1 million tickets across the globe while performing in 27 countries and on five continents. As always, the group continues to push the boundaries with their electrifying live shows as they filled stadiums across North America with Journey on The Summer Stadium Tour 2024. Most recently, the band teamed up with legendary guitarist Tom Morello for their single "Just Like 73", which soared to #1 on the Mediabase Classic Rock chart.

