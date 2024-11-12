Filling the Justice Gap: Expanding Services for People Without Attorneys

The Justice Gap = the distance between the need for civil legal assistance among low-income Americans and the resources available to meet that need.

A national leader in the effort to close this gap, Rachel Rossi recalled a mother she once volunteered to defend for selling goods on the street to provide for her family. “The Justice Gap is not just a number, it’s a person.”

Rossi also stressed the efforts to provide legal services to those who need it must be a collaborative effort.

Statewide Conference Convenes Wide Range of Legal Assistance Providers

Currently serving as the Director of the Office for Access to Justice at the U.S. Department of Justice, Rossi was the plenary speaker at this year’s Pathways to Justice conference held Oct 28-30 in San Francisco.

Cosponsored by the Judicial Council of California, the State Bar of California, and the Legal Aid Association of California, the conference brought together 350 attendees, which included nonprofit legal services providers, private bar pro bono volunteers, and staff from court departments and self-help centers.

Speaking about the success of the event, Judicial Council Administrative Director Shelley Curran said, “Turnout for this first Pathways event since the pandemic attests to the burgeoning multidisciplinary interest in closing the Justice Gap and showcases opportunities for innovation and new partnerships among service providers.”

Conference attendees were thought leaders and practitioners from California focused on how the legal community can improve services for people who face challenges accessing the court system.

“The Pathways to Justice Conference demonstrates the power of collective action to fulfill our promise of increasing access to justice for all Californians,” said Leah Wilson, executive director for the State Bar of California. “By bringing together leaders from legal services, pro bono, and community-based organizations, we are building the partnerships and coordination needed for meaningful change.”

“In our community, connection is key,” added Salena Copeland, executive director for the Legal Aid Association of California. “Civil legal aid providers work throughout the state helping clients from different communities who may be facing the same challenges. Creating the space for advocates to share with and learn from each other is necessary.”

Conference Provides Venue for Sharing Best Practices

The conference highlighted a broad range of strategies related to expanding access to the legal system, including technology, AI, childcare, pro bono work, lawyer referral services, and language access. It also offered training for courts and legal service providers in areas like housing, family law, and domestic violence, in which parties are often without attorneys.

Judicial Council Supports Increasing Access to Justice

The Judicial Council of California is the policymaking body of the California courts and is responsible for ensuring the consistent, independent, impartial, and accessible administration of justice. To fulfill its mission, the council supports efforts to increase access to the court system through judicial branch programs, resources, and information.

In addition, the council’s Advisory Committee on Providing Access and Fairness makes recommendations for improving access to the judicial system and court services for self-represented parties. The committee also recommends proposals for the education and training of judicial officers and court staff in these areas.