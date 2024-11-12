READ E-newsletter – Q4 2024

|
Aloha,
Welcome to the Q3 2024 newsletter from the Research and Economic Analysis Division (READ) of the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT).
In addition to our regular updates on tourism and labor statistics, this issue includes the quarterly economic forecast. We’ve also included special reports that provide insights on tax credits for research activities and an in-depth profile of Oʻahu’s North Shore, highlighting demographics, business trends, and visitor statistics. Additionally, you’ll find our annual visitor research reports on visitor characteristics, spending pattern, visitor satisfaction and activities, which offer a comprehensive view of visitor experiences across Hawai‘i.
Mahalo for your ongoing support and interest in READ's work. To stay updated on our latest data and reports, sign up for our mailing list to receive them directly when they are released.
Warm regards,
Dr. Eugene Tian
Chief State Economist, Research and Economic Analysis Division
Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism
|
|
|
2024 3rd Quarter Statistical & Economic Report (QSER)
This comprehensive forecast and report, released on June 6, examines economic conditions and outlooks for the State and the individual counties, covering the labor market, income and prices, tax revenues, tourism, construction, and other key areas.
State of Hawai‘i Data Book
Published annually since 1962, this is the official overview of statistics on the social, economic, and political organization of the State of Hawai‘i. The 2023 edition of the State of Hawaiʻi Data Book, the 56th edition of its series, was released in August 2024.
Monthly Economic Indicators (MEI)
The monthly report includes state and individual county data on the labor force and unemployment, wage and salary jobs, general fund tax revenue, building permits, single-family and condo resales, and visitor arrivals.
Maui Data Update - A dashboard presenting data on Maui’s economic recovery, updated weekly.
Quarterly Tourism Forecast – A dashboard that breaks down aspects of DBEDT forecasts of visitor arrivals and spending, including by market.
Hawai‘i’s Genuine Progress Indicator 2024 Update
This report measures economic welfare by assessing the costs and benefits of economic activity across the state. This web update builds on a collaborative report by DBEDT, the University of Hawai‘i, and Hawai‘i Pacific University.
Economic Data Warehouse – Covers a wide range of economic indicators and can be filtered by frequency, date range, and area.
Tourism Data Warehouse – Includes visitor trends and characteristics, air seats to the islands, spending patterns, and hotel performance.
Data Visualization and Analytics - Various dashboards are updated daily, weekly, monthly, or annually, depending on data availability.
|
|
Visitors to the North Shore (September 2024)
Based on data from 2018-2021 Visitor Satisfaction Surveys, DBEDT estimates that over half of all visitors who came to Oʻahu by air in 2023 visited the North Shore. This report looks at North Shore visitor demographics and participation across a wide range of activities. It also estimates visitor expenditures and contributions to output, earnings, and jobs under assumptions about the number of days spent on the North Shore and visitor motivation for their trips.
|
|
READ's annual, monthly, and quarterly reports provide essential insights into Hawai‘i’s tourism industry, covering visitor characteristics, expenditures, and economic impact. Those issued in the third quarter include:
Additionally, READ offers other key reports on Hawai‘i’s tourism infrastructure, including:
-
2023 Annual Visitor Research Report: This report provides final 2023 statistics on Hawai‘i’s visitor industry and a comparison with 2022 data. It includes characteristics data from visitors who came to Hawai‘i by air or by cruise ship. Visitor statistics are categorized by Hawai‘i’s Major Market Areas (MMA), select countries, purpose of trip, accommodation type, and island. Visitor room inventory, hotel occupancy, room rates, and air seat capacity statistics are also included.
-
Visitor Satisfaction and Activity Study – 2023 Annual Report: This extensive study is based on completed surveys of over 20,000 visitors from seven different markets conducted in all four counties. Respondents rated their overall satisfaction levels on a 1-8 scale, with satisfaction levels reaching 7 and above statewide and Kauaʻi scoring the highest overall.
-
Visitor Statistics: Preliminary data on visitor characteristics, expenditures, and air seat capacity for U.S. West, U.S. East, Japan, and Canada.
-
Island Highlights: Visitor numbers by island, including domestic and international breakdowns, visitor days, and air seats.
-
Visitor Expenditures: Monthly and year-to-date spending data across categories such as lodging, food, transportation, and shopping.
-
Cruise Data: Year-to-date information on cruise arrivals, visitor days, and spending.
-
Market Areas: Insights into visitor characteristics from markets like Oceania, South Korea, and China.
-
Q2 2024 Visitor Satisfaction Study: Quarterly assessments of visitor satisfaction and activities across eight key markets.
-
Q2 2024 Hawai'i Timeshare Report: Quarterly insights into timeshare occupancy, employment, payroll, and tax contributions.
-
Air Seat Capacity Outlook: Monthly analysis of scheduled air seats and flights to Hawai‘i, comparing 2024, 2023, and 2019 data.
-
Hotel Performance: Monthly reports on hotel occupancy, average daily rates, and RevPAR, available statewide and by county in PDF and Excel formats.
-
Vacation Rental Report: Monthly data on vacation rental supply, demand, occupancy, and daily rates, with detailed regional breakdowns.
|
|
Occupational Employment and Wages in Hawaii 2023
This annual report is the result of cooperation between the U.S. Department of Labor, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and DBEDT. It is based on ongoing semi-annual surveys of 6,000 establishments throughout the state.
2024 Labor Statistics
Monthly estimates of the Civilian Labor Force, Employment, and Unemployment. Unemployment rates for the state, counties, and islands of Hawaiʻi are revised annually.
|
