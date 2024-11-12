READ E-newsletter – Q4 2024

Aloha,

Welcome to the Q3 2024 newsletter from the Research and Economic Analysis Division (READ) of the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT).

In addition to our regular updates on tourism and labor statistics, this issue includes the quarterly economic forecast. We’ve also included special reports that provide insights on tax credits for research activities and an in-depth profile of Oʻahu’s North Shore, highlighting demographics, business trends, and visitor statistics. Additionally, you’ll find our annual visitor research reports on visitor characteristics, spending pattern, visitor satisfaction and activities, which offer a comprehensive view of visitor experiences across Hawai‘i.

Mahalo for your ongoing support and interest in READ's work. To stay updated on our latest data and reports, sign up for our mailing list to receive them directly when they are released.

Warm regards,

Dr. Eugene Tian

Chief State Economist, Research and Economic Analysis Division

Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism

