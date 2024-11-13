Perfection Learning and Wiley Create Partnership to Expand Access to Advanced Placement® and Elective Materials

Perfection Learning and Wiley stacked logo

Perfection Learning exclusive K-12 distributor of Wiley’s Advanced Placement® catalog, enhancing its Advanced Placement® & college & career readiness solutions.

We are dedicated to helping every student taking an AP® course succeed, especially in schools and districts that have expanded AP® access to all students.” — Steve Keay, President and CEO of Perfection Learning

CLIVE, IA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perfection Learning announced today that it has entered into a partnership with Wiley (NYSE:WLY), one of the world’s largest publishers and a trusted leader in research and learning, to become the exclusive distributor of its Advanced Placement(AP), honors and electives catalog in the US K-12 market. The addition of Wiley’s AP and electives portfolio further enhances and extends providing customers with a comprehensive set of solutions supporting college readiness.“We are dedicated to helping every student taking an APcourse succeed, especially in schools and districts that have expanded APaccess to all students,” said Steve Keay, President and CEO of Perfection Learning. “Integrating learning science with the knowledge and experience of college professors, APtable leaders, readers, exam writers, and award-winning high-school educators has enabled us to help countless APteachers and students succeed. The addition of Wiley’s AP and electives solutions will help us reach many more students in advanced math, science, social studies, and electives courses.”“We are thrilled to collaborate with Perfection Learning to bring Wiley’s AP and elective materials to more students and educators across the K-12 landscape,” said Matthew Mermagen, Wiley Vice President of Market Operations. “This partnership will expand access to high-quality resources that support college and career readiness, allowing students to reach their full potential through engaging and rigorous content.”Wiley publishes market-leading AP, honors, and elective materials for a variety of courses, including, Human Geography, Computer Science, Calculus, Precalculus, Physics, Environmental Science, Anatomy and Physiology, Psychology, Statistics, and more.About Perfection LearningSince 1926, Perfection Learning has been committed to working alongside educators and students across the country to deliver the very best curriculum solutions. As a leading provider of Advanced Placement, secondary English, and supplemental solutions, Perfection Learning has developed solutions to help teachers and students break down learning barriers, meet rigorous classroom demands, and customize learning solutions to fit individual teacher, school, and district needs. Our trusted brands include AMSCOand Measuring Up, and our digital platforms deliver differentiated learning opportunities designed to help all students succeed. The Company’s website can be accessed at www.perfectionlearning.com Advanced Placementis a trademark registered and/or owned by the College Board, which was not involved in the production of, and does not endorse, these products.Wiley and the Wiley logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries.

