Perfection Learning's Programs Earn Level III ESSA Evidence Designation from LearnPlatform Highlighting Student Growth
Perfection Learning's Programs Earn Level III ESSA Evidence Designation from LearnPlatform by Instructure Highlighting Statistically Significant Student GrowthCLIVE, IOWA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perfection Learning, a leading provider of curriculum solutions, is thrilled to announce Level III ESSA Evidence Approval for its flagship Connections programs. Achieving Level III (Promising) ESSA Evidence Approval affirms the programs' robust evidence base, demonstrating effectiveness in improving student outcomes and enriching the teaching and learning experience. LearnPlatform by Instructure, a trusted leader in evaluating the effectiveness of educational resources, conducted the research study.
LearnPlatform’s research concluded that using Connections for just 15 minutes per day throughout the school year increased student performance by 11 percentage points (from the 50th percentile to the 61st percentile). This result underscores the effectiveness of the Connections programs with short, daily instruction. Educators can confidently integrate Connections Literature and Connections English Language Arts into their curricula, supported by the assurance of rigorous evaluation and evidence demonstrating positive outcomes for students.
"We are excited to receive Level III approval from LearnPlatform for our Connections programs," expressed Steve Keay, President and CEO at Perfection Learning. "This recognition not only validates the quality of our programs but also emphasizes our dedication to providing educators with tools that are proven to enhance learning outcomes."
About Perfection Learning’s Connections programs: Connections Literature and Connections English Language Arts are comprehensive programs designed to engage students in meaningful literature and language arts experiences. Focused on fostering critical thinking, communication skills, and a deep appreciation for literature, these programs empower educators to create dynamic and effective learning environments.
For more information about Connections Literature and Connections English Language Arts, please visit perfectionlearning.com
About Perfection Learning:
A family-owned business since 1926, Perfection Learning has provided innovative K–12 solutions including comprehensive 6–12 language arts curriculum, Advanced Placement course materials, K–8 reading/language arts solutions, and professional learning services. With a focus on innovation and research-backed educational resources, Perfection Learning empowers educators to inspire student success. For more information, visit perfectionlearning.com
