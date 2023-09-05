Perfection Learning Announces Acquisition of Mastery Education to Strengthen & Expand Education Solutions Portfolio
EINPresswire.com/ -- Perfection Learning, a leading provider of K-12 curriculum, is excited to announce the strategic acquisition of Mastery Education, creators of the Measuring Up® suite of programs. With its state-specific diagnostic tools, targeted instruction, and adaptive practice, Measuring Up® has been helping students meet state curriculum standards for over 30 years.
This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Perfection Learning's commitment to empowering educators and students with cutting-edge learning resources and personalized educational experiences.
Through the combination of Mastery Education's research-based assessment and instructional content and Perfection Learning’s existing suite of curriculum solutions, educators will have enhanced tools to diagnose student performance, personalize instruction, and engage and inspire students.
“Mastery Education provides us an enhanced ability to address learning loss and address the needs of today’s classrooms, said Steve Keay, CEO of Perfection Learning. “We are confident that this combination will help fulfill our mission of breaking down learning barriers and helping students reach their potential."
“We are thrilled to announce our acquisition by Perfection Learning,” said Mastery Education’s CEO, Joel Dryer. “This marks a pivotal moment in Mastery Education's journey. When considering the right path forward, we believe this combination will provide significant benefits to both our team and our educational partners.”
For more information about Perfection Learning and its programs, please visit www.perfectionlearning.com and stay connected with Perfection Learning on social media.
About Perfection Learning
A family-owned business since 1926, Perfection Learning has provided innovative K-12 solutions including comprehensive 6-12 language arts curriculum, Advanced Placement course materials, and K-8 reading/language arts solutions. Our goal is to build for the long term through a continual investment in solutions and our team, where everyone is expected to take initiative, work together, think critically, as well as learn and grow as individuals.
About Mastery Education
For over 30 years, the Measuring Up suite of print and digital solutions has helped teachers improve student performance through diagnostic assessments, targeted skill instruction, and personalized practice.
Advanced Placement® is a trademark registered and/or owned by the College Board, which was not involved in the production of, and does not endorse, these products.
Dori Veto
