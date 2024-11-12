URGE Miami Festival Returns Thanksgiving Weekend with Expanded Lineup and Community Focus

Miami’s Premier LGBTQ+ Music Festival Features International DJs, Poolside and Beach Events, and Supports Miami Beach Pride

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The URGE Miami Festival is set to make its return this Thanksgiving weekend from November 29 to December 2, bringing three nights of electronic music and daytime gatherings to South Beach. This year’s festival will feature multiple events across prominent Miami venues, highlighting top international and local DJs, as well as supporting Miami Beach Pride, an organization dedicated to the city’s LGBTQ+ community.The festival opens on Friday, November 29, with GUAPO, an internationally recognized event brand from São Paulo, Brazil, making its Miami debut. Known for its dynamic, high-energy atmosphere, GUAPO will take over M3 Studios for an evening featuring resident DJ Adham, Brazilian DJ Liza Rodriguez, and DJ Jesus Montanez from Mexico.Saturday’s programming includes a Pool Party at the Royal Palm South Beach, the festival’s host hotel, which also serves as the central location for festival attendees. The poolside event will feature performances by Miami regulars DJ Jerac and Eliad Cohen. The evening continues with the festival’s 13th-anniversary celebration at M3 Studios, featuring Brazilian DJ Edu Quintas, Israeli DJ Mor Abrahami, and Miami-based DJ YORDY.On Sunday, the festival’s Beach Party at South Beach will welcome headlining acts including DJ Joe Gauthreaux and DJ Erik Villar, bringing an updated production and fresh programming. The festival will conclude with URGE AFTER DARK, the first after-hours event of its kind for URGE, featuring three headlining DJs: Danny Verde, House of Labs, and Allison Nunes.The Royal Palm South Beach hotel, with its prime location and extensive amenities, offers festival-goers a discounted room rate and will host the Saturday Pool Party. Complimentary shuttles will transport attendees from the hotel to festival venues.A portion of proceeds from URGE Miami Festival will be donated to Miami Beach Pride, in support of the city’s LGBTQ+ community and local initiatives. General Admission and VIP tickets are available, with packages that provide access to multiple festival events.

