PALMETTO SUBACUTE CARE CENTER PARTNERS WITH DREAM FLIGHTS IN OBSERVANCE OF VETERANS DAY

Esther Navarro, a patient of Palmetto Subacute Care Center on a dream flight! Esther and the Dream Flight Team! Esther with Palmetto Team Members!

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palmetto Subacute Care Center was proud to partner with Dream Flights, an organization dedicated to honoring veterans and their surviving spouses, for one of their beloved patients to receive an opportunity of a lifetime- a flight in a Boeing Stearman biplane!On Monday, November 4th, Esther Navarro, a patient of Palmetto Subacute Care Center, was gifted a dream flight in honor of her late husband Angel Navarro, a dedicated veteran. At 88 years old, Ms. Navarro’s husband served as a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War for 20 years, earning numerous honors including the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Vietnam Service and Campaign Medals, and the Gallantry Cross with Palm.“We could not be more excited for Esther to experience this dream flight,” shared Monica Calonge, Administrator of Palmetto Subacute Care Center. “Honoring Esther, the spouse of a hero and veteran who dedicated his life to serving our country, is a small token of our gratitude for the ultimate sacrifices they’ve made for us. As we prepare for Veterans Day, we thank all who have served, those who are currently serving, and Dream Flights, for giving this opportunity to Esther!”In recognition of Veterans Day, Dream Flights offered participants a 20-minute flight experience, soaring 1,000 feet in the air in an iconic open-cockpit biplane. Before takeoff, Esther and the other Dream Flyers received FHCA challenge coins and medals from the Florida Veterans Foundation.As part of the CareRite Centers Network, Palmetto Subacute Care Center, along with its six sister communities in Florida, is dedicated to supporting local veterans and their spouses, as well as team members who are Veterans year-round, as serving those who have served us is a fundamental cornerstone of the CareRite network. CareRite Centers is profoundly appreciative of Veterans and their selfless actions.Palmetto Subacute Care Center participates in Pie Day on Veterans Day by gifting pies from the homes of our centers to the homes of our local Veterans, allowing them to enjoy a delicious treat in preparation for the upcoming holiday season.For more information about the upcoming Annual Veterans Day celebration event and CareRite Centers, please contactChief Experience Officer Ashley Romano at ContactUs@careritecenters.com.

