Manchester Center for Rehabilitation and Healing Receives Military Support Award from VFW

Trinity, Director of Concierge Services at the Manchester Center for Rehabilitation and Healing, accepts award from Kim King, Commander of the VFW, in recognition of outstanding support for Veterans and their families. The Military Support Award presented to Manchester Center for Rehabilitation and Healing by VFW Post 10904 in recognition of their unwavering commitment to Veterans and military families.

MANCHESTER, TN, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manchester Center for Rehabilitation and Healing is proud to announce that they have been honored with the prestigious Military Support Award from the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). The award was presented on Monday, February 10, 2025 by Kim King, the VFW Commander, in recognition of the center’s unwavering commitment to supporting Veterans, particularly during Veterans Day celebrations.The award highlights Manchester Center’s dedication to the Veterans who have served this country, showcasing their continuous support throughout the year, not just on Veterans Day. Kandy Brandon, RN, Clinical Liaison at Manchester Center, was present to accept the award on behalf of the community. She shared her heartfelt gratitude for the recognition, saying, “We humbly accept an award given to us by the VFW with an acknowledgment that those who served to protect our democracy did much more for us than we could have ever done for them.”Along with Kandy Brandon, Dr. Albert Brandon, Medical Director, and Trinity Bearden, Director of Concierge Services, were also in attendance to accept the award. The team expressed their pride in being able to serve those who have given so much to protect our freedoms.Manchester Center for Rehabilitation and Healing is a warm and close-knit subacute care and long-term skilled nursing center that proudly serves the Manchester community-at-large. Part of the CareRite Centers family, their mission is to provide exceptional care and customer service for those in need of rehabilitation and nursing care.Supporting Veterans is deeply ingrained in the values of CareRite Centers. The organization goes above and beyond to honor Veterans year-round, ensuring that their sacrifices are recognized and appreciated. This commitment is seen through their “Pie Day” tradition, a heartfelt initiative in which over 3,000 pies were distributed to Veterans across various communities, including VA hospitals, VFW posts, senior centers, and CareRite locations in 2024 alone. The pies are a small token of gratitude in preparation of the upcoming holiday season, offered to both in-house Veterans and those in the local communities, as well as surviving spouses, to honor their service.Trinity Bearden emphasized the importance of this ongoing support, stating, “Supporting our Veterans is not just something we do for one day of the year. It's about recognizing and appreciating their sacrifices every day.”About Manchester Center for Rehabilitation and Healing:Manchester Center for Rehabilitation and Healing is a compassionate and nurturing subacute care and nursing center in Manchester, TN. It is a part of the CareRite Centers network, a family of centers dedicated to delivering high-quality rehabilitation and nursing services. The CareRite network is deeply committed to providing care and careers to Veterans, offering exceptional services while supporting their well-being.About CareRite Centers:CareRite Centers is a network of healthcare centers that focuses on fostering genuine care and customer service. With a passion for serving Veterans, CareRite Centers ensures that those who have selflessly served the nation are honored, respected, and provided with the highest level of care.For more information about Manchester Center for Rehabilitation and Healing, please visit: ManchesterCenterRehab.com

