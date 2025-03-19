Healthcare Operator Rents Amusement Parks to Thank Thousands of Staff for Their Dedication to Patients and Healthcare

Florida Family Fun Night on March 18th, 2025 Tennessee Family Fun Night on March 3rd, 2025 New York & New Jersey Family Fun Day on February 23rd, 2025

Events Held in New Jersey, Tennessee, and Florida Celebrating the Dedication, Resiliency, and Hard Work of CareRite Teams and Their Loved Ones

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- – In an inspiring and heartfelt gesture of appreciation, CareRite Centers , a leading healthcare provider, recently hosted a series of exclusive Family Fun Days across the country to honor the dedication of their healthcare heroes and the unwavering support of their families. The events, held in multiple states, were a token of gratitude for the countless healthcare professionals who serve within their communities.As we mark the 5th anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic, CareRite Centers reflects on the resilience, dedication, and strength of all healthcare heroes who navigated unprecedented challenges. The unwavering commitment of the CareRite teams throughout this global pandemic has been nothing short of extraordinary, and these Family Fun Days serve as a celebration of the incredible perseverance and teamwork to overcome those difficult times; CareRite is proud to honor the enduring strength that continues to drive their healthcare heroes forward.With celebrations in East Rutherford, NJ, Nashville, TN, and Hollywood, FL, CareRite Centers created a special atmosphere where team members and their families could come together, unwind, and enjoy a well-deserved day of fun and appreciation. These unique events not only recognized the hard work of the CareRite teams, but also celebrated the vital role their families play in supporting their success.Celebrating Healthcare Heroes: A Day of Fun and ConnectionIn East Rutherford, NJ, CareRite Centers treated their teams to a memorable Family Fun Day at the Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park at the American Dream Mall on February 23rd. Team members from across the organization, including Nurses, Dietary teams, Housekeeping, Maintenance, Therapeutic Recreation, and more, enjoyed exclusive access to exciting rides, live entertainment, and interactive character experiences. It was an afternoon filled with laughter, joy, and bonding moments for the CareRite families.Similarly, CareRite Centers in Tennessee and Florida hosted exclusive Family Fun Nights at Dave & Buster's, with the Nashville event taking place on March 3rd and the Hollywood event on March 18th. These events brought CareRite teams and their loved ones together for unforgettable evenings of arcade games, delicious food, raffles, and engaging activities, all designed to celebrate the essential work of CareRite employees and their families.Raffles, Prizes, and The Next Generation of Healthcare HeroesEach Family Fun Day featured exciting raffles, where attendees had the chance to win incredible prizes, including gaming consoles, high-tech gadgets, Dyson vacuums, gift cards to popular retailers, and much more. The events also placed special emphasis on honoring the "CareRite Kids" — the children of CareRite team members — who were celebrated as the next generation of healthcare heroes. With opportunities to win their own exciting prizes and interact with beloved Nickelodeon characters at the New Jersey event, CareRite Kids were given the spotlight as part of the day’s festivities.“We are so proud to celebrate our CareRite Kids,” shared Ashley Romano, Chief Experience Officer of CareRite Centers. “By honoring them, we are not only expressing our gratitude to the families who support our team members, but also investing in the future of healthcare by inspiring the next generation of professionals.”A few CareRite kids shared the following sentiments:“Thank you so much CareRite!”“CareRite, I like what you’re doing! Thank you, thank you!”“CareRite, this is awesome!”Team Members Reflect on the Impact of the EventsThe events received overwhelming praise from CareRite team members who were grateful for the chance to relax, recharge, and feel truly appreciated. “This is such a wonderful way to show appreciation for our hard work. My family and I are having an amazing time!” shared Shua Greenwald, Concierge at Glengariff Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center on February 23rd.Another attendee from the Tennessee Family Fun Day expressed, “We are enjoying this evening so much, and I appreciate CareRite for hosting this. It’s nice to come together and feel recognized for the work we do.”The Family Fun Days underscored the importance of both individual and family contributions to healthcare. “These events are a small way for us to express our gratitude for the selflessness and commitment of our employees,” said Akiva Rudner, Chief Operating Officer of CareRite Centers. “We know that the dedication of our team members wouldn’t be possible without the support of their families, and these Family Fun Days were designed to celebrate both.”A Culture of Appreciation and CommitmentCareRite Centers' Family Fun Days reflect the organization’s ongoing commitment to fostering a positive work culture and ensuring that team members feel valued. In an industry where burnout is a concern, CareRite Centers has remained committed to its employees’ well-being, understanding that appreciation is key to maintaining morale and preventing fatigue.“We are thrilled to bring our employees and their families together for these events. They deserve this time to enjoy each other’s company and be recognized for their dedication,” added Romano. “This is just one way we show our gratitude for the incredible care they provide every day. It’s a part of our mission to create #TheCareRiteDifference, a difference that impacts everyone — from our patients and their families to our team members and the communities we serve.”Looking Ahead: A Continued Commitment to ExcellenceAs CareRite Centers continues to provide exceptional care to individuals across the country, they remain deeply grateful to the employees and families who make that care possible. By hosting these Family Fun Days, CareRite is not only celebrating the present, but also investing in the future of healthcare by inspiring the next generation of healthcare professionals.For more information about CareRite Centers and its initiatives, please visit CareRiteCenters.com or follow along on social media @CareRiteCenters.

