The Riverside Premier Rehabilitation and Healing Center Celebrates 103rd Birthday of Beloved Resident, Elizabeth Magee

Mrs. Magee Celebrates Her Birthday Surrounded by Loved Ones at the Community.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday, February 22nd, The Riverside Premier Rehabilitation and Healing Center hosted a joyous and unforgettable celebration in honor of resident Mrs. Elizabeth Magee, who is set to mark her 103rd birthday on February 24th, 2025. Surrounded by her family, friends, and the community, the event was filled with love, laughter, and a delicious cake to celebrate this incredible milestone.Elizabeth Magee, born on February 24, 1922, in the Bronx, NY, is a cherished member of the Riverside community. A lifelong resident of New York City, Mrs. Magee has touched the lives of many through her unwavering faith, strong family ties, and inspiring career as a nurse’s assistant at a VA hospital for 32 years before retiring in 1986. She is the proud mother of three children and grandmother to ten grandchildren.Throughout her life, Mrs. Magee has been an avid lover of theater, jazz, spiritual music, and engaging conversation. Above all, she has cherished the company of her family and friends, often expressing her belief that the key to a long, fulfilling life is being surrounded by loved ones.“I feel so blessed to have lived to see 103 years,” Mrs. Magee shared during the celebration. “The secret to my long life is simple – it’s all about being surrounded by family and friends. Their love and support have meant the world to me, and I couldn’t ask for anything more.”The Riverside was so elated to host this beautiful occasion for Mrs. Magee, and to celebrate her very special milestone birthday alongside her family and loved ones.At The Riverside Premier Rehabilitation and Healing Center, the community has elevated rehabilitation and healing to an art form, their cutting-edge rehabilitation programs tailored to meet the individual needs of each resident, ensuring the highest level of recovery.Located in the heart of New York City, The Riverside Premier Rehabilitation and Healing Center is dedicated to providing exceptional rehabilitation and skilled nursing care. With a focus on compassion and excellence, the center creates an environment where healing, growth, and meaningful connections flourish for both residents and their families.

