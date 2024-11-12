Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // Burglary with Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A2008154

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Trooper Seth Boudreau                        

STATION:       St. Albans                

CONTACT#:  802 524 5993


DATE/TIME: 11/12/2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: 108 Depot St. in Enosburg // American Legion

VIOLATION: Burglary


ACCUSED:   Unknown                                            

AGE:  N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown


VICTIM:  American Legion


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:


On November 12, 2024 at 0837 hours, Vermont State Police received a call from members of the American Legion indicating that there was burglary that had occurred in the overnight hours. This event is still under investigation and anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call the St. Albans Field Station at 802 524 5993.



Trooper Seth Boudreau 

Vermont State Police 

St. Albans Field Station

140 Fisher Pond Rd. 

St. Albans, VT 05478

802 524 5993

