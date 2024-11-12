St. Albans Barracks // Burglary with Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 24A2008154 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau STATION: St. Albans CONTACT#: 802 524 5993

DATE/TIME: 11/12/2024 INCIDENT LOCATION: 108 Depot St. in Enosburg // American Legion VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Unknown AGE: N/A CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

VICTIM: American Legion

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 12, 2024 at 0837 hours, Vermont State Police received a call from members of the American Legion indicating that there was burglary that had occurred in the overnight hours. This event is still under investigation and anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call the St. Albans Field Station at 802 524 5993.



Trooper Seth Boudreau Vermont State Police St. Albans Field Station 140 Fisher Pond Rd. St. Albans, VT 05478 802 524 5993

