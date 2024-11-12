Global Recording Artist Denise Fuleihan releases new iconic singles

Global Recording Artist Denise Fuleihan a seasoned and powerful vocalist is making waves in the music industry

Recording Artist Denise Fuleihan Releases Two New Singles, Including a Remake of Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven"

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer-songwriter Denise Fuleihan is back with a bang as she releases not one, but two new singles for her fans to enjoy. The first single, titled "Privacy," is a powerful and soulful track that showcases Fuleihan's vocal range and songwriting skills. The second single is a highly anticipated remake of the iconic song "Stairway to Heaven" by Led Zeppelin.

Fuleihan a seasoned singer/songwriter has worked with some of the most iconic music artists in the world including Jon Cain from Journey, Chaka Kahn and her team, Ike and Tina Turner and sons, B.B. King, Quincy Jones and more throughout her career as well as an appearance on the hit music TV show X-Factor with Simon Cowell, Britney Spears, Demi Lovato and L.A. Reid.

"Privacy" is a timely and relevant song that delves into the concept of personal boundaries and the importance of respecting them. Fuleihan's smooth and emotive vocals are accompanied by a catchy beat and thought-provoking lyrics that will resonate with listeners. The song is a testament to Fuleihan's growth as an artist and her ability to tackle important social issues through her music.

The second single, a remake of "Stairway to Heaven," is a tribute to one of the greatest rock bands of all time. Fuleihan's rendition of the classic song stays true to the original while adding her own unique touch. Her powerful vocals and emotional delivery breathe new life into the timeless track, making it a must-listen for both old and new fans of Led Zeppelin.

Denise Fuleihan's new singles are a testament to her versatility as an artist and her dedication to creating meaningful and impactful music. With "Privacy" and her remake of "Stairway to Heaven," Fuleihan continues to push boundaries and showcase her talent to the world. Both singles are now available on all major streaming platforms, and fans can expect more exciting releases from Fuleihan in the near future.

