Recording Artist Denise Fuleihan's New Album "Diamonds in the Rough" Feat. Jon Cain from Journey is NOW AVAILABLE

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas and L.A. based recording artist, Denise Fuleihan's new album is now out, “Diamonds in the Rough.” Denise collaborated with Jonathan Cain from the legendary band Journey on one of the album cuts titled “One More Time” and features multiple great artists on several of her songs. Her new album is in the Pop and R&B genres with a 90’s flair but with a current sound. It is available now. The album was released on December 14th 2018 on Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music on Demand, Tidal, Deezer, You Tube Music, I-Tunes, I Heart Radio, Apple Music, Target Music and 150 digital music sites. Hard copy CD’s will also be available on Amazon and Denise’s website at www.Denisefuleihan.com. Denise’s album can also be heard on Sirius XM Radio, The Blend, The Pulse and other stations.

Denise’s background as an artist; Denise started her career at a very young age of 10 years old in her hometown of St. Louis Mo. singing in multiple venues and recording studios. She was recruited to audition for “Star Search” at 14. At 17 years old she started working with Ike and Tina Turner and their sons, touring globally on the road as an Ikette with Ike Turner Jr., Ronnie Turner and multiple great musicians on a world tour. Denise and Ike Jr’s band opened for the late BB King in Rochester, New York and went on to Mexico City to open for Chaka Khan. Denise moved to Las Vegas and worked alongside Quincy Jones, Altovise Davis (Sammy Davis Jr.’s wife), Tom Jones, Dionne Warwick and multiple legendary music and acting celebrities on an HBO TV special for a tribute to Sammy Davis Jr. In 2000 Denise released an album titled “Get Real” which was sold in multiple Tower Record Stores across America and sold out across America. Denise was chosen to appear on X-Factor on FOX in the USA in 2012 with Simon Cowell, Brittany Spears, Demi Lovato and LA Reid. Denise also performs live in multiple venues in Las Vegas currently.

In addition to singing, songwriting and producing music; Denise is also a TV writer and producer for television content. She has worked with many major music celebrities including Marie Osmond on her syndicated talk show efforts in 2010. Denise is currently working with Jonathan Cain (Journey), Vince Neil (Motley Crue) and additional potential legendary contributors to the show. These potentially include Mariah Carey, Taylor Dayne, Imagine Dragons and well established well known songwriters such as Siedah Garrett (Michael Jackson and Madonna's lead back up singer and song writer for multiple great hits like “Man in the Mirror” for Michael Jackson and Jennifer Hudson’s “Love You I Do” from the Dream Girls sound track). This is for Denise’s new TV series revolving around artist development and songwriters for Prime time and digital formatted TV. Denise is also working on another TV series with multiple legendary backup singers for Pink, Lady Gaga, Tina Turner, Elton John, The Eagles, Phil Collins, Bill Withers, Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, James Brown, Chaka Kahn, Madonna, Elton John and many more revolving around backup singers’ lives and the struggles they go through trying to rise to the forefront.



