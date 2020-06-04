Recording Artist Denise Fuleihan Launches New single "Times Up" Featuring AfroTrap UK artist W1zzy Fenchboi

Denise is a powerful singer/ Global artist who worked with many legends. W1zzy is an artist who is pioneering AfroTrap music into the UK scene!

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denise's new single "Times Up" feat. W1zzy is a message of hope and resilience. Going through struggles and rising above the challenges. The message of this song couldn't be better timing on the current landscape we live in today and getting through the tough times this world has been through and still going through. The music is mix of Pop, R&B meets urban.

"Time Up" can soon be heard on National radio in the U.S., Sirius XM and in the UK on BBC radio stations. It is now also available for purchase on on Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music on Demand, Tidal, Deezer, YouTube Music, I-Tunes, I Heart Radio, Apple Music, Target Music and 150 digital music sites. Hard copy CDs will also be available on Amazon on Demand and Denise's website at www.Denisefuleihan.com.

In 2018/2019 Denise released her 3rd studio album titled "Diamonds in the Rough". Denise collaborated with Jonathan Cain from the legendary band Journey on one of the album cuts,"One More Time" and has songs in the genre of Pop & R&B which features multiple great artists on several of her songs.This album is also available on Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music on Demand, Tidal, Deezer, YouTube Music, I-Tunes, I Heart Radio, Apple Music, Target Music and 150 digital music sites. Hard copy CDs are on Amazon on Demand and Denise's website at www.Denisefuleihan.com.

Denise's background as an artist: Denise started her career at a very young age of 14 years old in her hometown of St. Louis, Missouri, performing in multiple venues and recording studios. She was recruited to audition for "Star Search"at a very early age.Then she started working with Ike and Tina Turner and their sons, touring globally on the road as an Ikette with Ike Turner Jr. and Ronnie Turner (Ike and Tina Turner's youngest son) along with multiple great musicians on a world tour. Denise and Ike Jr.'s band opened for the late BB King in Rochester, New York, and went on to Mexico City to open for Chaka Khan. Denise moved to Las Vegas and worked alongside Quincy Jones, Altovise Davis (Sammy Davis Jr.'s wife), Tom Jones, Dionne Warwick and multiple legendary music and acting celebrities on an HBO TV special for a tribute to Sammy Davis Jr. Denise also appeared on X-Factor USA in 2012 with Simon Cowell, Brittany Spears, Demi Lovato and LA Reid.

W1zzy's background as an artist: Williams Osei-Obengo aka W1zzy was previously a part of the UK Afrobeats trio Vibe Squad, who were the major pioneers to represent Afrobeats in the UK scene. W1zzy is a well known respected name within the scene. Since leaving Vibe Squad earlier in 2017, he's now focusing on growing as an artist and his own sound to show the world who he is through his music.