Excel Dryer launches continuing education program for design professionals centered on real life renovation project

Excel Dryer's front lobby welcomes visitors into its warm and inviting space. Employees relax and share ideas in Excel Dryer's newly designed break room.

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Having redefined workplace health and wellness with its recent human-centric office renovation, Excel Dryer, Inc. , manufacturer of the XLERATOR® Hand Dryer , is raising the bar once again with its launch of an exclusive continuing education program for design professionals. Entitled “Healthy Interiors: Using the WELL Building Standard™ to Design Commercial Spaces of the Future” focus on a real life renovation project integrating specific products to achieve WELL Certification “Our office renovation broke barriers,” said Joshua Griffing, Director of Marketing and International Sales at Excel Dryer. “It was more than a renovation; it was a labor of love that invited us to underscore our commitment to setting industry standards while establishing a new benchmark for office design. From the very start, we knew we could pave the way for others by sharing what we learned.”The interior design was developed by the Boston-based firm Fennick McCredie Architecture, led by their Sustainability Practice Leader Katherine Brekka, AIA, LEED AP, WELL AP. The course was approved by American Institute of Architects (AIA), Green Business Certification, Inc. (GBCI) and the International Design Continuing Education Council (IDCEC). Learning objectives include how strategies within the WELL Building StandardSM can be leveraged to support occupant health and well-being, sustainability, flexibility, and aesthetics. The program is a tremendous resource for learning how to achieve WELL Certification by using the right products, some of which are featured in the Works With WELL directory.“As environmental stewards and manufacturers, Excel really wanted to embody the values of their company within the design of the space,” said Fennick McCredie Senior Associate Katherine Brekka, who worked directly on the renovation that inspired the new course. “They wanted to not only talk the talk, but walk the walk through their own office expansion, really focusing on a human-centric design that prioritized the health and wellbeing of the employees.”Course presentation can be live or virtual, and an online versions are available through Green CE and AEC Daily. Test takers can earn one leaning unit/HSW (health, safety, welfare) hour. Learn more at https://www.exceldryer.com/green-ceu-courses/ About Excel Dryer, Inc.Excel Dryer has been manufacturing and developing hygienic hand drying solutions that are cost-effective and sustainable for more than 50 years. The family-owned and -operated company revolutionized the industry with the invention of the XLERATORHand Dryer that set a new standard for performance, reliability and customer satisfaction. Excel Dryer prides itself on offering the best customer service and making touchless, economical and renewable products people can depend on. Available for distribution worldwide, Excel Dryer products can be purchased through an established network of sales representatives who work with distributors globally. Learn more about Excel Dryer at exceldryer.com.###

