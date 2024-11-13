Eyam Announces Professor Janet Hemingway’s Appointment to Board of Advisors

VANCOUVER, CANADA, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eyam Vaccines and Immunotherapeutics is proud to announce the appointment of Professor Janet Hemingway to its Board of Advisors. A world-renowned expert in tropical medicine and vector-borne diseases, Professor Hemingway brings over four decades of groundbreaking research, leadership, and strategic vision in global public health to Eyam.Professor Hemingway has held pivotal roles at leading health organizations, including her transformative leadership at the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine (LSTM), where she served as Director from 2001 to 2019. During this time, she was awarded the Commander of the British Empire (CBE) for services to the Control of Tropical Disease Vectors 2012. Under her guidance, LSTM evolved into a global powerhouse in tropical disease research and capacity-building, particularly focusing on vector-borne illnesses. In 2020 Janet set up and became the Founding Director for the Infection Innovation Consortium (iiCON). In just 4 years iiCON has achieved a portfolio value of £222.3 million, connected 1009 organizations Worldwide, and created 770 jobs.“With her deep expertise in translating cutting-edge research into impactful public health interventions, Professor Hemingway has significantly advanced global health outcomes. She has been instrumental in developing novel approaches for controlling vectors of infectious diseases, driving collaboration between public, private, and academic sectors,” Eyam CEO, Ryan M. Thomas said about the appointment.Thomas continued by saying, “We are happy to welcome Professor Hemingway to our Board of Advisors. Her extensive experience in translating scientific research into real-world health solutions aligns with Eyam’s mission to address critical global health challenges. Her leadership in combating vector-borne diseases, along with her strategic insights, will be invaluable as we expand our platform to tackle infectious diseases, chronic conditions, and beyond.”Professor Hemingway also shared her enthusiasm for joining Eyam: “I am honored to join Eyam’s Board of Advisors at such an exciting time in the company’s growth. Eyam’s innovative approaches to vaccine and therapeutic development, particularly in infectious diseases, represent the next frontier in global health interventions. I look forward to contributing to Eyam’s efforts to deliver impactful solutions that will address some of the most pressing health challenges worldwide.”Professor Hemingway’s appointment represents a pivotal step in Eyam’s continued strategic development. Her addition to the Board underscores Eyam’s commitment to enhancing research collaborations, accelerating innovations in biotechnology, and delivering next-generation health solutions across infectious diseases, oncology, and chronic conditions.This appointment further positions Eyam to expand its global footprint and strengthen partnerships with leading institutions, all while driving its mission to revolutionize healthcare.About Eyam:Eyam is at the forefront of developing and commercializing advanced vaccine and therapeutic platforms. The company is focused on four critical areas: infectious disease, oncology, chronic disease, and animal health. Eyam is named in honor of the historic plague village in Derbyshire, England, where residents made the heroic choice to quarantine themselves to prevent the spread of plague in 1665. Today, Eyam seeks to honor that legacy by advancing next-generation technologies aimed at preventing and treating diseases worldwide.

