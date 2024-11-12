2.34± Acres of Land Near Major Highways in Baltimore County MD set for Online Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg

2320 Powers Ln., Catonsville, MD 21228 2320 Powers Ln., Catonsville, MD 21228 2320 Powers Ln., Catonsville, MD 21228

2.34 +/- Acres of Valuable Potential Filled Land Near Major Highways in the Heart of Baltimore County, MD--ONLINE ONLY BIDDING!!

Nicholls Auction Marketing announces that online auction bidding will begin to close on 2.34± acres of potential filled desirable land only minutes from I-695, I-70, I-95 & Rt. 40 on Tues, Nov 26.” — John Nicholls

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( www.nichollsauction.com ) announces that online auction bidding will begin to close on 2.34± acres of potential filled desirable land only minutes from I-695 , I-70, I-95 and Rt. 40 on Tuesday, November 26 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.“This valuable Baltimore County, Maryland property, near so many major highways, is the present and future. Take advantage of this rare opportunity to purchase property in a booming area,” said Nicholls. “Don’t miss this chance to own or invest in property that will meet your current or future needs. Make plans now to bid and buy and make it yours.”“The property’s excellent location is only minutes from I-695, I-70, I-95 and Rt. 40, 4 miles from Ellicott City, 10 miles to Columbia, 12 miles to Elkridge, 12 miles to Baltimore and a short drive to Frederick, MD and Washington, DC,” said Tony Wilson, auction coordinator.“The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below,” said Wilson.Date: Tuesday, November 26, 2024 – Bidding begins closing at 10:00 AM EasternProperty Addresses: 2320 Powers Ln., Catonsville, MD 21228 2.34 +/- acres of desirable & valuable land only minutes from main thoroughfares Excellent location only minutes from I-695, I-70, I-95 & Rt. 40 , 4 miles from Ellicott City, 10 miles to Columbia, 12 miles to Elkridge, 12 miles to Baltimore and a short drive to Frederick, MD & Washington, DC.“The online real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation,” reminded Wilson.For more information, call Tony Wilson (540) 748-1359 or visit www.nichollsauction.com Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.# # #About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information

