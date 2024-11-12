Speed limit changes expected tomorrow near Trenton

BISMARCK. N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) announced today that there will be a permanent speed limit reduction from Trenton to the Marley Crossing that takes effect Wednesday, November 13.

As a result of concerns expressed by locals, the NDDOT conducted a road safety review working with engineering, emergency services, law enforcement, and local leaders. The department also conducted a speed limit analysis as part of the safety review, which led to the decision to reduce the speed limit.

“Increased development in the area has prompted the need to reevaluate the speed zones and the changes will better fit the local needs,” said NDDOT Director Ron Henke.

The speed limit will be reduced from 65 mph to 55 mph from Trenton to Marley Crossing and the existing 45 mph speed zone will be extended. There will be an additional speed reduction from 65 mph to 55 mph as traffic approaches Trenton from the north.

“The speed limit adjustment will be an immediate improvement in the area,” said Henke. “There are additional options being considered from the road safety review which include added turn lanes and improved lighting.”

For more information and to view the study visit www.dot.nd.gov.

