Temporary lane modifications begin June 4 on U.S. Highway 2 in Williston

WILLISTON, N.D. – As part of the ongoing U.S. Highway 2 improvement project in Williston, temporary traffic changes will take effect Wednesday, June 4. The lane modifications are expected to last approximately one week.

Traffic pattern changes include:

Eastbound U.S. 2 at the intersection near Williston Square:

The dedicated right-turn and through lanes will be closed.

All eastbound traffic will be routed into a single lane allowing straight, left, or right movements from that lane only.

Westbound U.S. 2 (southbound at the intersection):

The right-turn and through lanes will be closed.

All southbound traffic will be routed into a single lane allowing straight, left, or right movements from that lane only.

These changes are necessary to complete critical manhole work and set up traffic control for continued intersection reconstruction.

Motorists should plan for slower traffic and potential delays in the work zone. Additional signage and traffic control measures will be in place to guide drivers through the area. Access to local businesses and residences will remain open throughout the project.

For updates and more information, visit www.dot.nd.gov/williston-highway-2 or follow the City of Williston and NDDOT on social media.