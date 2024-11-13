Anura and LinkTrust Join Forces to Elevate Digital Marketing with Unmatched Fraud Detection and Attribution Solutions

Anura and LinkTrust form strategic partnership.

Anura and LinkTrust form strategic partnership designed to redefine digital marketing performance through advanced fraud detection and precise attribution.

We’re making it easier for companies to secure their marketing efforts from fraud while improving the quality of their insights allowing companies to rapidly scale.” — Rich Kahn

MIDDLETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anura and LinkTrust are proud to announce a strategic partnership designed to redefine digital marketing performance through advanced fraud detection and precise attribution. Together, these two industry leaders provide a seamless integration for advertisers and affiliate managers, maximizing return on investment while addressing key pain points in campaign performance and fraud prevention allowing clients to scale faster.Anura and LinkTrust are highly respected solutions in their respective fields, combining cutting-edge capabilities to drive client success. Anura’s ad fraud detection solution works in real time to identify and remove fraudulent traffic, while LinkTrust provides industry-leading tracking, lead management , and monetization tools. Both platforms are built on a foundation of accuracy and reliability, with Anura detecting up to 250% more fraud than competitors and LinkTrust maintaining a consistent 99.99% uptime. Together, this powerful alliance strengthens fraud prevention, precise attribution, and provides dedicated, expert support, empowering businesses with a decisive edge to scale faster in digital marketing.The partnership emphasizes the strengths each company brings to the table. Anura’s long history of success in fraud prevention gives clients a powerful defense against invalid traffic, ensuring that marketing budgets are protected by reaching real people. LinkTrust, with its unparalleled reputation in Performance Marketing and Affiliate Management, adds a layer of precision in tracking and attribution that is essential for optimizing digital marketing campaigns. Their platform provides tracking and attribution solutions for both partner marketing and lead management —all while integrating directly with Anura’s fraud solutions.“With Anura and LinkTrust on the same team, clients gain a streamlined, integrated solution that saves time and increases confidence in campaign performance,” said Rich Kahn, CEO of Anura. “We’re making it easier for companies to secure their marketing efforts from fraud while improving the quality of their insights allowing companies to rapidly scale.”“I really believe companies that leverage the best technologies that are supported by the best people will always find a path to success,” said McKay DeGering, Senior Director at LinkTrust. “LinkTrust and Anura provide exactly that—a path to success.”For companies seeking reliability in Partner Marketing and Lead Management the Anura-LinkTrust partnership offers an integrated path to maximizing digital marketing potential. With their combined strengths, companies are now equipped to scale faster with confidence.About AnuraAnura is a leader in fraud detection, providing robust protection against digital threats. Its technology provides real-time insights into traffic quality, helping businesses eliminate fraudulent activity and maintain the integrity of their advertising campaigns.About LinkTrustFor over 20 years, LinkTrust has been a pioneer in tracking and attribution solutions. Known for reliability and customer-centric support, LinkTrust enables advertisers, publishers, and affiliates to manage performance marketing and lead generation campaigns with confidence and precision.For more information, please visit Anura.io and LinkTrust.com.

