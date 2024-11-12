State Routes 473 and 366 closing this week for the winter season

PHOENIX – As happens every winter because of heavy snow, the Arizona Department of Transportation will close State Route 473 between State Route 260 and Hawley Lake in the White Mountains on Thursday, Nov. 14.

The highest reaches of State Route 366 (Swift Trail) ascending Mount Graham in southern Arizona will close on Friday, Nov. 15. This regular winter closure begins one-half mile past the Coronado National Forest’s Shannon Campground, at the end of the pavement.

State Route 67 between Jacob Lake (US 89A) and the North Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park will close for the winter on Monday, Dec. 2. The highway reopens each spring, usually around mid-May, along with visitor accommodations at the North Rim. US 89A will remain open at the junction with SR 67.

ADOT also has set December closure dates for these state highways in the White Mountains of eastern Arizona, though snowfall could result in earlier closures:

State Route 261 between Eagar and Big Lake: Sunday, Dec. 29

State Route 273 between Sunrise Park and Big Lake: Sunday, Dec. 29

Before heading out this winter, drivers should call 511 or visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Center at az511.gov for the latest highway conditions around the state. The website features camera images along state highways that give drivers a glimpse of weather conditions in various regions.

ADOT has tips for traveling in areas with snow at azdot.gov/KnowSnow.