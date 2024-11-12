Correctional Services' response to court judgment

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) acknowledges the judgment handed down on 12 November 2024 by the Gauteng Division of the High Court, Pretoria.

DCS respects the judicial process and has noted the court's ruling on the case involving Mthobisi Prince Mncube and Fisokuhle Ntuli, which pertains to their detainment at the C-Max Section of the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Facility.

Correctional Services is currently in the process of studying the judgment with a view to understand its implications on legal compliance and the constitutional mandate of the Department.

At this time, no further statements or comments will be provided until this review is complete. Once the review process is finalised, we will issue additional information on our intended course of action, if necessary.

Enquiries: Singabakho Nxumalo – 079 523 5794

Singabakho.Nxumalo@dcs.gov.za

Call Centre: 0860 000 327 // enquiry.complaints@dcs.gov.za

Website: www.dcs.gov.za

#GovZAupdates #GovZAservicedelivery