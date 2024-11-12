Nov 12, 2024 - Clarksdale, MS

Jon Levingston

On November 4, 2024, at the Global Heart Network conference held at Stanford University in Palo Alto, California, representatives of the US based Divine Will Foundation, a 501(3) corporation, and Northwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center, an acute care hospital located in Clarksdale, Mississippi, signed a Memorandum of Understanding that memorialized a gift of $1 million from the foundation to the hospital.

Divine Will Foundation founder, Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai participated in the signing along with hospital Chief Executive Officer, Lorie Till; hospital Chief Operating Officer, Sylvester Thornton; and hospital Board Advisor, Jon Levingston at Stanford University.

The gift of $1 million dollars will fund equipment upgrades to the hospital’s labor and delivery service. To honor the gift, the hospital will name its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Mother and Child Centre.

About the gift and its purpose, DWF founder, Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai said, “We believe in the philosophy of “One World, One Family” and in a family all of us must look after each other, especially its most vulnerable members. In the Mississippi Delta, the urgent need for proper maternal and child healthcare cannot be overstated. With several rural hospitals around the region downsizing or eliminating labor and delivery services, this centre is a ray of hope for the women and children of the entire state of Mississippi. The ability to be able to assist the Northwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center help more of our extended family in the surrounding communities is our resolve and privilege. We are grateful for this opportunity.”

Hospital CEO, Lorie Till said, “We are thrilled to receive this gift that will mean so much to our ability to serve the needs of mothers and infants at our hospital. We are so grateful to the Sadguru Sai and all the members of the Divine Will Foundation Board for bestowing us with a gift of this magnitude. It is our intent to honor their trust and faith in us by increasing the level of care available to newborns.”

Hospital Board Chairman, Bowen Flowers, stated, “Our hospital and our entire community are so honored and grateful to receive this most generous and thoughtful gift. The Divine Will Foundation has a demonstrated track record of supporting healthcare , education, and the nutritional needs of youth. We are so pleased to partner with them to further our hospital’s mission of serving our citizens.”

The Divine Will Foundation has been funding various educational, medical, nutrition, sustainable energy and water purification projects within the US and globally since 2013. The foundation also consults with other individuals and organizations globally who wish to participate in helping those in need.

Northwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center is an acute care hospital located in Clarksdale, Mississippi, in the heart of the Mississippi Delta. Owned by Coahoma County, it was leased for many years by corporations. After almost closing in 2022, it was reorganized by the Coahoma County Board of Supervisors and is now governed by a Board of Trustees. With new executive leadership, it is a revitalized institution committed to the care and well-being of the citizens of northwest Mississippi.

For further information, contact Jon Levingston (662) 902-4968.