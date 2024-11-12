Anker Unveils New Lineup of High-speed USB-C Chargers, Exclusively on Apple

ANKER Charger (240W, 4 ports) ANKER Charger 150W, 4 ports ANKER Charger (70W, 3 ports) ANKER Charger (50W, 2 ports)

We're excited to partner with Apple in our mission to create high-performance, sustainable charging solutions. These new USB-C chargers represent our dedication to environmental responsibility.” — Shaun Xiong, general manager of charging & member of the board of directors

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anker, the world's #1 charging brand, announced its new line of high-speed USB-C chargers will be available exclusively today on apple.com and select Apple retail locations worldwide. This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to sustainable innovation, with Anker's new chargers incorporating 75% post-consumer recycled plastics—demonstrating a significant step towards reducing environmental impact without compromising performance.High-Speed Charging for Any DeviceAnker's new chargers come in several different power capacities: 30W, 50W, 70W, 150W, and 240W, each designed to meet different charging needs and capable of charging a range of products such as Apple Watches, AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and more.Smaller and More Eco-FriendlyFeaturing GaN (Gallium Nitride) technology, these chargers offer faster charging speeds, reduced heat generation, and a more compact design compared to traditional silicon-based chargers. Additionally, they are built using 75% post-consumer recycled plastics in their casing and recyclable packaging, aligning with eco-conscious consumer preferences.Safer Charging ExperienceEquipped with a Dynamic Temperature Sensor and a Power Tuner Chip, these chargers actively monitor temperature and adjust power output to ensure the safety of connected devices."We're excited to partner with Apple in our mission to create high-performance, sustainable charging solutions," said Shaun Xiong, General Manager of Charging & Member of the board of directors, Anker. "These new USB-C chargers represent our dedication to environmental responsibility without sacrificing quality or user experience."Product DetailsANKER Charger (30W) with USB-C Cable (B2657)- Foldable design (U.S., CN, JP only) with 1 x USB-C- Includes a 5-foot USB-C charging cable- Can charge an iPhone up to 50% in just 30 minutes- Supports high-speed charging for the Apple Watch, AirPods, iPhone, iPad, MacBook Air and more- Color: White- Price: $39.95ANKER Charger (50W, 2 ports) (A2689)- Foldable design (U.S., CN, JP only) with 2 x USB-C- Supports high-speed charging for the Apple Watch, AirPods, iPhone, iPad, MacBook Air and more- Color: White- Price: $49.95ANKER Charger (70W, 3 ports) (A2604)- Foldable design (U.S., CN, JP only) with 3 x USB-C- Supports high-speed charging for the Apple Watch, AirPods, iPhone, iPad, MacBook Pro and more- Color: White- Price: $79.95ANKER Charger (150W, 4 ports) (A2655)- Foldable design (U.S., CN, JP only) with 4 x USB-C- 140W maximum output (top port)- Supports high-speed charging for the Apple Watch, AirPods, iPhone, iPad, MacBook Pro and more- Color: White- Price: $99.95ANKER Charger (240W, 4 ports) (A2644)- Desktop charger with 4 x USB-C- 140W maximum output (top port)- Supports high-speed charging for the Apple Watch, AirPods, iPhone, iPad, MacBook Pro and more- Color: White- Price: $129.95AvailabilityThese new Anker chargers are available for purchase starting today on apple.com and through select Apple retail locations worldwide. Please verify product availability with your local retailer, as launch timing may vary by region and store location.About AnkerAnker is the world’s #1 mobile charging brand and a developer of high-speed charging technologies for the home, car, and on the go. This includes wall plugs, wireless chargers, car chargers, power banks, cables, and more. Find out more about Anker at anker.com About Anker InnovationsAnker Innovations is a global leader in charging and battery storage technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the smart home space. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.

