Minister for Public Administration highlights 150 years of diplomatic relations between Sweden and Colombia

SWEDEN, November 12 - Press release from Ministry of Finance Published 12 November 2024

In connection with the 150th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Sweden and Colombia, Minister for Public Administration Erik Slottner is visiting Colombia this week. The aim of his visit is to further develop cooperation on digitalisation and cybersecurity, and to present Sweden as an innovative, sustainable country in the area of digitalisation, with an advanced security approach.

Sweden’s relations with Colombia and the presence of Swedish businesses in Colombia go back a long way, not least in areas such as telecommunications, technology and security. Earlier this year, the two countries signed a bilateral partnership focused on the green and digital transition, peace and security, and trade and development. “Cybersecurity and access for all to digital services are key issues of our time that extend beyond national borders. I look forward to continuing to develop our countries’ good cooperation on these issues,” says Mr Slottner.

