Minister for Foreign Affairs Maria Malmer Stenergard’s speech for the diplomatic corps

SWEDEN, November 12 - Excellencies, Colleagues, Ladies and Gentlemen,

I’m happy to see the diplomatic community gathered here today in Stockholm. I’ve met some of you before as Minister for Migration, but now I’m looking forward to engaging with you as Minister for Foreign Affairs.

As this is the first time I’m speaking to you in my new role, I would like to give you an overview of the Government’s foreign policy priorities now that we are entering the second half of our term of office.

Broadly speaking, I will cover three main topics: Sweden’s role in our neighbourhood, Sweden as a transatlantic ally and Sweden as a global actor.

Since repetition is the mother of learning, I would like to repeat a key passage from the latest Statement of Foreign Policy:

“The government’s foreign policy rests on European, Nordic-Baltic and transatlantic foundations.”

Or as a Swedish political commentator recently put it, Sweden has three geopolitical identities.

We’re a Baltic Sea state, with close historical and cultural ties to our closest partner, Finland, in particular.

We’re European, with Germany as our biggest trading partner and almost 30 years as an EU Member State.

We’re Western, which is now also reflected through our membership in NATO.

We’re also, I would add, a global actor. For example, we are one of the world’s largest humanitarian donors.

Gender equality is central to our foreign policy, and we’re also expanding our climate aid to accelerate the green transition. Gender equality and sustainability are core Swedish values, and both of these themes were prominent in my speech to the UN General Assembly in September.

Sweden is also a country that stands firmly for the rights of all children. I want to emphasise this, because for a long time, incorrect information – disinformation – has been spread globally about how Sweden treats children.

This disinformation has primarily concerned Muslim children, often including claims that social services ‘kidnap’ them – that is, taking them into care without a legal basis.

This disinformation is very dangerous. It is dangerous for the social workers who are threatened, and it is dangerous for the children who need help when their parents are not able to fully shoulder their parental role.

So let me state clearly that in Sweden, we stand up for children’s own rights, regardless of where they come from or their parents’ beliefs, ancestry or origin. Our social policies will not be affected by disinformation or by those who simply do not approve of the fact that Swedish laws grant children individual rights.

However, with a war raging on our continent, let me begin with our neighbourhood.

Russia’s illegal, unprovoked and indefensible war against Ukraine has led to a historic change of the security landscape in our region.

Russia’s full-scale invasion has thrown Europe back to the darkest chapters of its history. The trenches in eastern Ukraine are an echo of a war that ended 106 years ago on this day.

Russia’s objective is nothing less than to recreate an empire and violently overturn the European security order.

That is why we have a historic duty to resist Russia’s expansion of power and help Ukraine win the war.

And that is why supporting Ukraine is Sweden’s foremost policy priority for the coming years.

Sweden is not alone in this commitment. All Nordic-Baltic countries are steadfast supporters of Ukraine.

Therefore, it was only natural that the Nordic-Baltic foreign ministers under Swedish chairmanship travelled together last month to Ukraine and to Moldova, which has also been greatly affected by Russia’s invasion.

Together, the Nordic-Baltic countries represent a significant political and economic force.

This is also true when it comes to our support to Ukraine. Collectively, the Nordic-Baltic countries are the second-largest provider of military support to Ukraine, after the United States. Per capita, we are by far the largest.

While we are proud to punch above our weight, this highlights that we all need to increase our support to Ukraine. The combined economic strength of the EU and the G7 countries is 26 times larger than Russia’s.

Giving Ukraine the support it needs should be doable. The Nordic-Baltic example shows that it is doable.

The Nordic-Baltic visit to the Ukrainian city of Odesa was a grim reminder of just how vital our support is. Winter is coming, and the needs are especially urgent when it comes to heating and electricity supply.

To address these needs, the Nordic-Baltic countries announced a joint winter package in Odesa. We will provide turbines, generators, solar panels, transformers and financial support to the energy sector.

Sweden will contribute around EUR 28 million to this package, in addition to the more than EUR 40 million we provided to another energy support package in September. To help households get through winter, Ukraine needs both firepower and electric power.

As I mentioned, this Nordic-Baltic ministerial trip also took us to Moldova, where an important presidential election and an EU referendum have recently taken place.

The election and the referendum both clearly illustrated how Russia’s interference extends well beyond Ukraine.

I am deeply concerned by Russia’s attempts to undermine the democratic process in Moldova, which shows the need to strengthen Moldova’s resilience.

Sweden has supported Moldova’s reform efforts for decades through our extensive reform cooperation.

We are also working closely with the other Nordic-Baltic countries to support Moldova’s EU accession and strengthen its institutional capacity. During our visit to Moldova, the Nordic-Baltic countries signed a memorandum of understanding to this end.

Sweden will continue to support Moldova on its path towards the EU, and we welcome the pro-European choice of the Moldovan people.

Let me now turn to the US elections, transatlantic relations and Sweden’s role as a NATO Ally.

The US elections have just concluded, and Donald Trump has been elected as President.

The Swedish Government did not take a stand for or against either of the presidential candidates. However, like other European nations, we have clear, issue-based convictions on how we would like the cooperation with the US to develop. There are three in particular that I would like to highlight.

First and foremost, the transatlantic link is indispensable for Sweden’s and Europe’s security but must never be taken for granted.

It is clear that Europe must accept greater responsibility for its defence and ensure that we are a reliable and constructive partner to the United States.

This is also something that we all are doing by raising our defence budgets, building up our defence industrial base, and maintaining our strong support for Ukraine. All of this is an investment in our defence and European security, but also in the transatlantic link.

Secondly, continued US support to Ukraine is essential and should be a key point of discussion with the incoming US administration. Europe needs to play a bigger role here too – the Nordic-Baltic countries show that this is possible.

Thirdly, another important part of the agenda is trade and finding solutions to our common trade issues. For example, transatlantic standards for trade and technology are key to Euro-Atlantic prosperity, while tariffs should be avoided.

Some say that the future of Europe is determined by the US elections, while our future actually depends mainly on the decisions that we make ourselves. As a continent, we have a responsibility for our own fate.

This responsibility includes investing in our security and defence to a greater extent as NATO Allies.

Sweden has previously declared that our NATO policy will be based on solidarity and that wewill be a reliable, loyal and engaged Ally. We are now putting these words into action.

A couple of weeks ago, the Government presented a bill to the Riksdag concerning Sweden’s first contributions to NATO deterrence and defence activities as an Ally. This will enable Sweden to contribute to NATO’s deterrence in a credible way.

Sweden will contribute a reduced battalion to the Forward Land Forces in Latvia, fighter aircraft to NATO’s air policing, naval vessels to NATO’s Standing Naval Forces and military capabilities to other peacetime vigilance operations and activities together with Allies – including on short notice.

Moreover, Sweden will take on the role as framework nation for a future NATO presence in Finland. The continued planning and future implementation take placein close collaboration with Finland and other NATO Allies.

Our contributions to NATO deterrence and defence are substantial and reflect Sweden’s regional role in the Alliance.

Let me also say a few words on Sweden’s role as a global actor, beyond the Euro-Atlantic area.

Sweden is and has long been one of the world’s largest humanitarian donors. This is also reflected in two of the most catastrophic conflicts that we are witnessing today, in Gaza and in Sudan.

I could talk at length about the situation in the Middle East, which remains one of the most difficult issues for me and my colleagues.

The risk of full-scale war remains, and Sweden – together with other EU countries – continues to call for maximum restraint to avoid further escalation.

My country’s longstanding commitment to peace efforts in the Middle East dates back to 1948 and the efforts of UN mediator Folke Bernadotte.

Today, Sweden is one of the largest core donors to UN agencies and other organisations working to mitigate the immense suffering of the civilian population in Gaza. At the same time, Sweden stands up for Israel’s right to defend itself in accordance with international law and demands that the hostages be released.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza must be improved and a ceasefire is both necessary and urgent. You will have seen my recent message in response to the appalling information that over 50 children in Gaza were thought to have been killed in just 48 hours. Israel must do more to improve humanitarian access and protect civilians.

I had many conversations with colleagues from the Middle East when I was in New York for the General Assembly high-level Week in September. To all of them, I confirmed Sweden’s concern and engagement. I emphasised the need to de-escalate and find ways to turn back from the worsening violence and tensions. And the need for a better future for the civilian populations affected by the current crises.

Obviously, this applies to the situation in the region as a whole. Sweden firmly supports diplomatic efforts to reach a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, and we add our voice to those calling for the full implementation of relevant Security Council resolutions.

Sweden also strongly supports those who are suffering immensely in Sudan. The situation is catastrophic, with 14 million people who have fled their homes and famine reported in a refugee camp. Sudan is now the world’s largest hunger crisis.

Therefore, it is crucial that the international community come together to assist the Sudanese people and save lives.

The escalating situation otherwise risks havingunforeseeable consequences in an already unstable region in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea.

I am proud that Sweden is a leading humanitarian donor, as Sudan is now our largest recipient of humanitarian assistance with nearly half a billion Swedish kronor received so far in 2024. Sweden is working closely with the EU and other like-minded actors to strengthen peace efforts in Sudan and in the region as a whole.

Finally, let me end by mentioning Sweden’s engagement in the Indo-Pacific and an upcoming State Visit to the region.

The last few years have shown that the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific regions are intertwined – both our economies and our security.

This is why the Swedish Government puts such an emphasis on the Indo-Pacific and our partners there.

To name just three examples, this Government has adopted a new strategy for trade with a special focus on Asia and a defence policy direction for cooperation with countries in the Indo-Pacific, and we hosted the EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum during our Presidency of the Council of the EU.

Furthermore, there is an extensive exchange of high-level visits with the region. For instance, the Vice President of Vietnam is currently visiting Stockholm with a large delegation.

Later this month, I will accompany Their Majesties The King and Queen on the first ever State Visit to Singapore. Joining us, we will have an extensive delegation of representatives from Swedish industry, government and academia.

This State Visit will confirm the excellent bilateral relations between our two countries. Singapore is an important partner for Sweden, since both our countries share a strong belief in safeguarding international law, a rules-based order and the importance of international trade. In turbulent times, these shared convictions offer a solid base for partnership.

Thank you all.