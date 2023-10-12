On Inaugural Airing Of The Stadium To Boardroom Radio Show Rick Barry Talks About Confidence In Sports And Business
DARIEN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 2, 2023, Rick Barry was interviewed by Len Green and Robert Reiss as the inaugural interview of “Stadium to Ballroom”. The show, which focuses on the people who have succeeded in both sports and business, aired on 56 radio stations across America with approximately 600,000 listeners. Barry, cited as a top 50 basketball player of all time and Hall of Famer -- the only person in history to win scoring championships in the NBA, the ABA, and NCAA -- shared the commonality to succeed both in sports and in business. Rick Barry, also known as one of the all-time top free throwers in the game, is among the only recent players to shoot free throws underhanded, said, “many NBA players could score several more points if they shifted to throwing underhand”.
Green discusses work-life balance and asked the question, “Does passion come into play when getting involved in different businesses?” Barry discusses how passion is a critical element in accepting different businesses and makes working so enjoyable. “It allows you to do what you love.” Green asks how do you juggle it all? “A man has to know his limitations,” in order to achieve success, states Barry.
Reiss asked Barry if there was an aha moment in his athletic career that allowed him to make it in business. He shared that it was “confidence, dedication, and his drive.” The way he approached his athletic career, how he approached life, he always believed he would be successful. Barry goes on to discuss greatness and says, “to be great you have to have confidence,” and know how to “prepare yourself properly.”
Rick Barry further goes on to discuss his success is also driven by him being “a man of my word.” He goes on to say that “there are talkers and there are doers. "You need to do what you are required to do.”
About Rick Barry:
Rick Barry is a Hall of Fame basketball player. He was named to the list of 50 Greatest Players in NBA history. In 1965 he won the rookie of the year award and was the only player in history to be the scoring champion for the ABA, NBA and NCAA. He also ranks as the top scoring leader in ABA history with a 30.5 average and 33.5 in postseason. He is one of only 4 players to be on a championship team in both the ABA and NBA. Continuing in his passion for sports, Rick Barry is also an avid pickleball player.
In business, he leads Rick Barry's Sport's Celebrity Adventures offering fishing, hunting, golf, skiing and other sports activities as part of a trip to lodges and resorts where clients get to spend quality time with Rick Barry and some of his sports celebrity friends. Barry also delivers motivational and entertainment speeches to companies and organizations. He is additionally a partner of N.S.Lachman a Private Equity firm and M&A advisory group with access to international investors.
About Len Green:
Leonard Green, Chairman and Founder of the Green Group, CPAs, Accounting and Consulting firm has over 40 years of experience as an entrepreneur, accountant, advisor for many leading businesses, a successful owner and investor, owner/breeder of racehorses, a Professor of Entrepreneurship at Babson College and author of The Entrepreneur’s Playbook.
Len’s passion for out of the box thinking, inspiring others to be successful and philanthropy has influenced many generations through business. His former students are continually seeking his guidance years after graduating and navigating through the world of entrepreneurship.
He was married for over 60 years to his wife, Lois before her passing earlier this year and has 3 children and 5 grandchildren.
About Robert Reiss:
Robert Reiss has interviewed more top CEOs in depth on timeless leadership principles than anyone, with over 1,000 interviews on the nationally syndicated, The CEO Show. Reiss writes for various publications and is the Publisher of The CEO Forum Magazine.
Robert Reiss coined the term “Transformative CEO” and then co-authored, The Transformative CEO (McGraw-Hill, 2012); Transformative CEOs was recently made into a documentary series. According to the renowned business author Tom Peters, “Robert Reiss knows CEOs better than any person alive.”
