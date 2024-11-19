Brendan P. Keegan’s New Book Shows Business Leaders How to Disrupt and Transform

Brendan P. Keegan Releases "Dare to Disrupt With Forbes Books

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Dare to Disrupt: A Playbook for Transformational Business Growth" by Brendan P. Keegan is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Keegan’s latest work is available today on Amazon "Dare to Disrupt" reveals a proven formula for business leaders seeking to leverage disruption and achieve transformational growth. Drawing from more than two decades of experience, Keegan details his Eight Pillars of Transformational Growth:-Leadership-Culture-People-Systems-Intelligence (IQ)-Emotional Intelligence (EQ)-Flexibility-FearlessnessApplied together, these Eight Pillars helped him lead each of his six companies to successful exits and drive enterprise value up by over 750% on average.“In 'Dare to Disrupt,' Brendan Keegan presents business transformation as an epistemology—of leadership, learning, growth, and disruption,” said Bain Capital Managing Director Rafael Mason. “For seasoned business executives, Keegan does the hard work for you: he reflects (deeply!), structures, clarifies, and distills—leaving the reader with a narrative playbook for transformation and success.”Through detailed stories and step-by-step advice, Keegan equips today’s leaders with the tools they need to lead change confidently, smash their goals, and drive innovation in their industries.About the AuthorBrendan P. Keegan is an award-winning six-time president & chief executive officer and the visionary leader behind the bFEARLESS movement. Keegan has raised over $10 billion in capital while leading over 250,000 people and the successful execution of six liquidity events.Today, he serves as co-owner and board member of Andretti Racing, United Autosports, Merchants Fleet, Sky Meadow Country Club, PURE Electric, Crane Paper, Revolution Armor, ExpressIT Delivery, and Keegan Family Courage & Faith Foundation. Brendan’s most recent fearless leader experience was as chairman, CEO, and president of Merchants Fleet, where his vision disrupted the industry and transformed the business, resulting in 5X top-line growth, 19X bottom-line growth, and 12X enterprise value growth.An award-winning author, Keegan’s previous book, The FUD Factor: Overcoming Fear, Uncertainty & Doubt to Achieve the Impossible, was a Wall Street Journal and Amazon bestseller. Brendan lives in New Hampshire with his wife, Dana. Together, they raised two fearless kids, Kaylie and Patrick.About Forbes BooksLaunched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.Media ContactsSamantha Miller, smiller@forbesbooks.com

