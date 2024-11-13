iCERT – 2025 Officers Elected

iCERT has elected its 2025 Board Officers to serve two-year, staggered terms.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Industry Council for Emergency Response Technologies, Inc. (iCERT) has elected its 2025 Board Officers who which comprise its Executive Committee. iCERT Board of Directors Officer terms are two-year, staggered terms. This year’s elections were for two-year terms for the positions of Board Vice-Chair, Treasurer, and Moderator/ Past Chair. These positions constitute three of the six officers which make up iCERT’s Executive Committee and those elected will serve for the 2025 and 2026 calendar years.The iCERT Board Officers for 2025 are as follows:• Chairman: Eric Hagerson, T-Mobile• Vice-Chairman: James Potter, L3Harris• Moderator/Past Chairman: David Jones, Mission Critical Partners• Treasurer: Vacant – to be filled via special election soon• Secretary: Al Brisard, Exacom• Small Business Representative: KaeVon LeGrande, The Digital Decision“I congratulate the 2025 Board Officers and thank each of the iCERT Board Members who were nominated for leadership positions in our organization. I look forward to working alongside the Executive Committee members during the next year to continue to grow iCERT and increase iCERT’s relevance and impact in support of public safety,” stated George Kelemen, iCERT Executive Director. The newly elected iCERT Board Officers’ two-year terms begin on January 1, 2025.About Industry Council for Emergency Response TechnologiesThe Industry Council for Emergency Response Technologies (“iCERT”) is the only trade association exclusively representing commercial enterprises and software providers in the field of critical communications and emergency response technologies. iCERT plays an important role in addressing public policy issues impacting funding, regulation, and the impact of established vendors and entrepreneurs in the emergency calling, communications, and response ecosystem. iCERT members understand that business leaders’ expertise can assist public policymakers and agency professionals as they address complex choices regarding advanced communications technology alternatives. Find out more at www.theindustrycouncil.org #####

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.