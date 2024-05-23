iCERT Spring Meeting in Los Angeles
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Industry Council for Emergency Response Technologies (iCERT) concludes its Spring member meeting today- a two-day event in Los Angeles, CA, hosted by Pulsiam. The event kicked-off with a Board & VIP dinner on Tuesday evening, featuring iCERT members and special guests including Los Angeles World Airports Police Chief, Cecil Rhambo. The iCERT Spring Member Meeting has featured panel discussions on a range of topics in the emergency response and public safety space. Attendees heard from public safety officials from the federal, state and local levels, and discussed topics including AI, GIS, NG911, Cybersecurity, and Emergency Response technologies and solutions, as well as participated in valuable networking opportunities throughout the meeting. Two highlights included an Executives RoundTable Discussion, featuring the leaders of iCERT, NENA and NASNA discussing collaboration and cooperation between their respective groups and the broader public safety community, as well as an off-site tour and briefing at the LA Airport Police's new, state of the art headquarters facility at LAX.
iCERT’s member meetings provide opportunities for members to come together and discuss important issues for vendors operating in the emergency response and public safety space. Additionally, they serve as a forum for iCERT members to plan committee work which consistently produces industry leading thought leadership, on a variety of topics to improve public safety through innovation. The Industry Council for Emergency Response Technologies (iCERT) is the only trade association exclusively representing commercial enterprises and software providers in the field of critical communications and emergency response technologies. iCERT plays an important role in addressing public policy issues impacting funding, regulation, and the impact of established vendors and entrepreneurs in the emergency calling, communications, and response ecosystem. iCERT has announced its Fall Member Meeting, hosted by L3Harris, will take place in the Washington, DC area on November 13-14, 2024.
George KELEMEN
