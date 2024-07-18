Submit Release
iCERT Applauds New NG911 Rules

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Industry Council for Emergency Response Technologies (iCERT) commends the Federal Communications Commission for taking action that will advance the implementation of Next Generation 911 (NG911) services nationwide.

Our nation’s emergency response systems are critical to the safety and security of our communities, and the transition to NG911 will ensure these systems benefit from new capabilities, improved interoperability, and greater system resilience.

The new rules adopted by the Commission today will help to expedite NG911 implementation by clearly defining and delineating the responsibilities of all service providers originating 911 calls and 911 Authorities who will receive them and deliver them to the appropriate 911 center.

They include the requirements for originating service providers to deliver those calls to 911 Authorities in the IP-based format required for NG911 systems and establish a technical readiness standard for 911 Authorities. iCERT and many of its member companies were active advocates in support of the FCC’s proposed rules, and iCERT congratulates the Commission on an order that will improve 911 call delivery and save lives

