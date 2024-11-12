LICENCE TO BID: RARE JAMES BOND MEMORABILIA TO HIT THE AUCTION BLOCK

DIAMONDS ARE FOREVER (1971) Hand-painted Robert McGinnis Poster Art est. $187,500 - $375,000 YOU ONLY LIVE TWICE (1967) Little Nellie Cockpit Nacelle est. $93,750 - $187,500

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- An extraordinary opportunity to own authentic pieces of James Bond history has arrived. Propstore’s Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, taking place between November 14 - 17, 2024, will feature an exclusive selection of rare 007 lots, including items from some of the franchise's most iconic films. From bespoke costumes to unforgettable props, this auction promises Bond fans a chance to bring home pieces from the world’s most famous spy.• One of the standout items in this auction is the hand-painted poster art for Diamonds Are Forever (1971) by celebrated artist Robert McGinnis. This visually stunning piece from one of the most popular Bond films truly captures the glamour and thrill of Bond’s world, and is estimated at $187,500 - $375,000.• Another notable item for Bond fans is the cockpit nacelle from Little Nellie, the famous autogyro from You Only Live Twice (1967), estimated at $93,750 - $187,500. Pieces of Little Nellie are not known to ever go into auction, making this an incredibly rare opportunity to own part of Bond's most distinctive vehicle.• For those drawn to Bond’s style and sophistication, the auction will feature Daniel Craig’s Tom Ford suit from Skyfall (2012), estimated between $25,000 - $50,000. This suit was originally sold by Christie's in their "Sixty Years of James Bond: Part II - Online Auction" in 2022, having been consigned directly by EON Productions Ltd. Also on offer is the full-size Q-Boat driven by Pierce Brosnan in The World Is Not Enough (1999), estimated at $9,375 - $18,750 - a must-have for fans of Bond's high-octane chase scenes.• The auction also includes an array of other fascinating Bond memorabilia, from legal ownership of the UK "J 8OND" license plate, estimated at $37,500 - $75,000, to Paloma's (Ana de Armas) hero dress and sandals from No Time to Die (2021), with an EON Certificate of Authenticity and an estimate of $15,000 - $30,000. THE AUCTION TAKES PLACE BETWEEN NOVEMBER 14 - 17 2024, WITH THE FIRST TWO DAYS OF THE SALE TO BE HELD AT BAFTA 195 PICCADILLY IN LONDON. MOVIE ENTHUSIASTS CAN BID ONLINE, BY PHONE, ABSENTEE, OR IN-PERSON ON DAYS 1 AND 2 OF THE SALE (November 14 - 15)Other fantastic content from James Bond, includes:FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE (1963) World Premiere UK Quad Advance Poster est. $12,500 - $25,000DR. NO (1962) UK Quad Poster est. $12,500 - $25,000SPECTRE (2015) James Bond (Daniel Craig) Stunt Watch and Concept Art est. $12,500 - $25,000THE WORLD IS NOT ENOUGH (1999) Elektra King's (Sophie Marceau) Death Scene Costume est. $12,500 - $25,000DIE ANOTHER DAY (2002) SFX Aston Martin V12 Vanquish Front End, Numberplate and Front Seats est. $10,000 - $20,000SKYFALL (2012) Patrice's (Ola Rapace) Screen-matched Hero Hard Drive est. $10,000 - $20,000GOLDENEYE (1995) Xenia Onatopp's (Famke Janssen) Stunt Walther PPK Pistol and Shoulder Holster est. $7,500 - $15,000FOR YOUR EYES ONLY (1981) James Bond (Roger Moore) Miniature Figure est. $6,250 - $12,500NO TIME TO DIE (2021) James Bond's (Daniel Craig) Vuarnet Sunglasses with EON Certificate of Authenticity est. $6,250 - $12,500GOLDENEYE (1995) James Bond's (Pierce Brosnan) Stunt Walther PPK Pistol and Suppressor est. $6,250 - $12,500ON HER MAJESTY'S SECRET SERVICE (1969) Syd Cain Hand-drawn Blofeld Coat of Arms Artwork est. $6,250 - $12,500VARIOUS PRODUCTIONS 35mm Mitchell Film Camera est. $5,000 - $10,000GOLDFINGER (1964) UK Quad Poster - Style A est. $5,000 - $10,000DIE ANOTHER DAY (2002) Aston Martin MI6 Owners Manual est. $2,500 - $5,000REGISTER AND BID NOW:# # #Notes to Editors:For further information, catalogue images, case studies and interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.comRegistration and online bidding are now open at: https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/399 Dropbox link to images https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/6d74bfyc0vguogmi5atx4/ABR2XQKn5YLBjzW_shycd3k?rlkey=2x8lwhcfciug1k68hz2e8sxex&st=koqe57cc&dl=0 Please credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreIn 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane’s love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favorite films. He found that he could provide collectors with access to their most coveted pieces and establish archival standards for this new, pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting—prop art.Since 2014, Propstore has regularly hosted live auctions featuring some of the world’s greatest Entertainment Memorabilia treasures. Propstore specializes in film and television props and costumes, production materials, and artwork, as well as music memorabilia, posters, and collectible toys. Propstore also holds regular online auctions in association with many of the industry’s major production materials and has over 5,000 items available for sale via Buy Now on www.propstore.com Following our 2020 Queen's Award for Enterprise in International Trade, Propstore was thrilled to receive the honor again in 2024, this time as the prestigious King's Award for Enterprise. 