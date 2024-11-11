Submit Release
Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's Written Reply to Parliamentary Question on possibility of cooperation on Civil Nuclear Research or Applications with other countries after Cooperation Agreement with USA

QUESTION


Mr Dennis Tan Lip Fong: To ask the Minister for Foreign Affairs whether the civil nuclear cooperation agreement which Singapore signed with the United States of America on 31 July 2024 precludes Singapore from co-operating with other countries on civil nuclear research or applications.

 

REPLY

1        No.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

11 NOVEMBER 2024

