Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's Written Reply to Parliamentary Question on possibility of cooperation on Civil Nuclear Research or Applications with other countries after Cooperation Agreement with USA

QUESTION

Mr Dennis Tan Lip Fong: To ask the Minister for Foreign Affairs whether the civil nuclear cooperation agreement which Singapore signed with the United States of America on 31 July 2024 precludes Singapore from co-operating with other countries on civil nuclear research or applications. REPLY 1 No. . . . . . MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS SINGAPORE 11 NOVEMBER 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.