Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's Written Reply to Parliamentary Question on Humanitarian Assistance to Gaza, 12 November 2024

Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim: To ask the Minister for Foreign Affairs in light of the decision by Israel to ban the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) from operating within Israel and occupied East Jerusalem (a) how will the Government ensure that humanitarian aid or financial assistance from Singapore can be conveyed to assist Palestinian civilians; (b) how will Singapore continue to support the work of UNRWA; and (c) whether the Government will consider another humanitarian aid airdrop to Palestinian civilians in Gaza similar to the one in March 2024.

1 Singapore has worked actively with our partners in the region including Egypt, Jordan, Cyprus and the UAE, as well as humanitarian agencies such as UNRWA, UNICEF, the Egyptian Red Crescent and the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation, to convey aid to the affected civilians in Gaza. There have been five tranches of humanitarian assistance to Gaza to-date. Our efforts include the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) deploying an A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport conveying medical supplies, blankets, sanitation items, water filters and food packs to Al Arish, Egypt, which was then later transported to Gaza in late 2023. In March 2024, the RSAF deployed a C-130 aircraft, staged out of Jordan, to air drop over 20 tonnes of food supplies directly into Gaza. Singapore’s fourth tranche of aid announced in July 2024, comprising rice and canned sardines, has arrived in Cyprus and will be conveyed to Gaza with the assistance of the UAE. We will continue to work with partners in the region to send assistance to the affected civilians in Gaza.

2 Financial contributions have also been made to humanitarian agencies. The Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation has donated S$8.1 million to UNRWA and S$2.7 million to UNICEF since the start of the conflict. The Singapore Red Cross also donated US$100,000 worth of humanitarian goods to the Egyptian Red Crescent in November 2023. We continue to explore other proposals to convey timely assistance through the most effective means.

3 Singapore is deeply concerned about the recent passage of legislation in the Israeli Knesset prohibiting UNRWA’s activity within Israel’s territory and banning contact by state authorities with UNRWA. This will hamper the provision of humanitarian relief to Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. We urge all parties to respect and support the humanitarian role played by the UN agencies in the Palestinian Territories, allow them unimpeded access to carry out their work, and ensure the safety of their staff.

