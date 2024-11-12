Submit Release
SABESP – MATERIAL FACT

SÃO PAULO, SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp (“Company” or “Sabesp”), pursuant to the provisions of Resolution No. 44 of Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) of August 23, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that decided to discontinue the disclosure of its guidance, disclosed in item 3.1 of its Reference Form, prepared in accordance with Annex C, of CVM Resolution No. 80, of March 29, 2022, due to the realignment of its internal policies.

As a result, the guidance previously disclosed by the Company is no longer valid as of this date.

SABESP
