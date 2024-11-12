Submit Release
CE expresses deepest sadness over the passing of Dr Lui Che Woo

MACAU, November 12 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, has expressed his deepest sadness at the passing of Dr Lui Che Woo, the founder and chairman of Galaxy Entertainment Group. Mr Ho has sent a letter of sincere condolence to Dr Lui’s family.

The Chief Executive praised Dr Lui as a highly-respected entrepreneur and philanthropist, and acknowledged his significant contributions to the appropriate diversification of Macao’s economy over the years. The establishment of the “LUI Che Woo Prize – Prize for World Civilisation” underscored Dr Lui’s steadfast belief in the spirit of universal love. The Chief Executive deeply mourned the passing of Dr Lui, and extended his condolences to the family.

