Discover the Redefined Luxury at Cinnamon Bentota Beach Signature Selection

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts proudly unveils the Cinnamon Bentota Beach Signature Selection , the flagship property within its Sri Lanka Resorts portfolio, newly repositioned under the Signature Selection experience. This reimagined luxury retreat combines refined elegance with Sri Lanka’s rich cultural heritage, offering thoughtfully designed experiences that celebrate the island’s charm. Every detail at Cinnamon Bentota Beach Signature Selection aims to create an elevated, unforgettable stay for each guest.Personalized Service with Thoughtful CareUnder the Signature Selection experience, Cinnamon Bentota Beach Signature Selection offers a highly personalized service experience, tailored to meet the preferences of each guest. Every member of the resort team is committed to understanding guest needs, ensuring each stay feels custom-designed with attentive and thoughtful service.A Traditional Sri Lankan WelcomeUpon arrival, guests are welcomed with the rhythmic sounds of the “Yak Beraya” drum and the resonant call of the “Hakgediya” conch shell, both rich symbols of Southern Sri Lankan culture. Guests are introduced to the artistry of the resort through the intricate batik ceiling, a striking piece by Ena de Silva that captures Sri Lanka’s natural beauty and heritage.Culinary Excellence Across Distinctive VenuesCinnamon Bentota Beach Signature Selection offers diverse culinary experiences. Fuze Lobby Bar & Lounge provides an ambient space to enjoy a curated selection of cocktails and fusion snacks, while Drench Pool Bar offers a swim-up experience with access to cultural entertainment. Café Comida, inspired by Geoffrey Bawa’s architectural vision, is ideal for specialty café beverages enjoyed by the river. For fine dining, Sea Meets Spice presents an inspired seafood menu with Asian influences, while Zest & Ottimo serve international flavours with a view of the Benthara River. For an exclusive dining experience, Destination Dining offers private, riverside setups such as the bloom garden, are available, complete with a multi-course menu and personalized service.Aesthetic and Comfort-Driven SuitesThe rooms and suites at Cinnamon Bentota Beach Signature Selection are thoughtfully designed for comfort, incorporating custom Cinnamon Signature Mattresses, premium linens, and locally inspired decor. Each of the 16 uniquely themed suites, including the iconic Bawa Suite, celebrates Sri Lankan artistry with distinctive designs and artworks that capture Sri Lanka's rich heritage.Wellness, Family, and Outdoor ExplorationThe resort provides diverse experiences tailored to wellness and family enjoyment. The Luxury Ayurveda Spa within the premises offers Ayurvedic treatments against a serene backdrop, while complimentary yoga sessions offer peaceful morning routines. The Kids’ Club engages children in play activities and creative crafts, and the Nature Trails Excursion Counter organizes excursions to explore the surrounding coastlines and rainforests.For those interested in Sri Lankan arts, The Artisan Village connects guests with local artisans who offer hands-on crafting sessions in traditional arts like mask making and woodcarving.Experiencing Art, Heritage, and Sri Lankan CultureCinnamon Bentota Beach Signature Selection caters to travellers interested in luxury and cultural experiences. The resort’s Art & History Tour, led by an Art Curator, highlights the property’s architectural legacy by Geoffrey Bawa, blending history with artistic expression. In the evening, the Sundown Ritual by the pool offers an immersive cultural show of drums, dance, and fire displays.Indulge in Signature SelectionCinnamon Bentota Beach Signature Selection offers an experience blending luxury with heritage, inviting guests to explore the beauty, art, and traditions of Sri Lanka in every detail. From a traditional welcome to exceptional amenities, each element is crafted for an unforgettable stay that defines Sri Lankan hospitality.Experience Cinnamon Bentota Beach Signature SelectionCinnamon Bentota Beach Signature Selection offers an exceptional blend of luxury, culture, and Sri Lankan hospitality. The resort invites travellers to explore Sri Lanka’s vibrant heritage in an unforgettable setting. Discover the beauty and elegance of Signature Selection experience, where every detail is crafted for an enriched stay.

