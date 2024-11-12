The IW Group Partners with Engage Group Across the Middle East & Africa

The Engage Group will be the headline sponsor of the 2025 Inspiring Workplaces Awards in the Middle East & Africa

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today The Inspiring Workplaces Group (IWG) announces an exciting new strategic partnership with the Dubai based Engage Group.As part of the partnership, Engage Group will become the headline sponsor of the 2025 Inspiring Workplaces Awards across the Middle East & Africa."Today's announcement marks a strategic milestone in our mission to transform workplaces across the globe," said Matt Manners, CEO & Founder, The Inspiring Workplaces Group. "Whilst already recognising organisations in the Middle East and Africa in 2024, by expanding our reach through this collaboration in Dubai, we're addressing the region's growing demand for innovative and PeopleFirst workplaces. Together with the Engage Group, we're excited to support organizations in the Middle East to recognise and build workplaces that truly inspire and drive sustainable success. This partnership aligns with our commitment to empowering businesses worldwide to prioritize their people and shape the future of work."Brett Smyth, CEO of Engage Group said, "We are thrilled to be the headline sponsor for the 2025 Inspiring Workplaces Awards across the Middle East and Africa. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to championing PeopleFirst cultures and fostering environments where employees feel valued, inspired, and empowered. At Engage Group, we believe that organisations that prioritise their people will drive meaningful and sustainable success. Together with Inspiring Workplaces, we look forward to recognising and celebrating the remarkable businesses across the region that are leading the way in creating workplaces that not only succeed but truly inspire their employees."Prove you put your PeopleFirst: Enter the 2025 Inspiring Workplaces Awards nowIn each region, The Inspiring Workplaces Awards asks the same case study questions consisting of six key elements. Elements it believes are fundamental to creating an Inspiring Workplace. They are:Purpose & CultureLeadershipWellbeingExperienceEmployee VoiceInclusionOrganisations entered a category defined by how many people are within the business.Winners in each region were scored by an independent local expert judging panel. Which were subsequently announced at special in-person and online ceremonies earlier in the year. You can view the regions here.If you would like your organization to have the chance of being named an Inspiring Workplace in one or across all regions (North America, Latin America, UK & Ireland, Europe, Asia, Middle East & Africa, Australasia), visit the 2025 Inspiring Workplaces Awards page, download the entry pack and start your entry. The deadline is February 19, 2025.About The Inspiring Workplaces GroupInspiring Workplaces headquartered in the UK and operates in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Asia and Australasia. Inspiring Workplaces™ believes in recognizing and helping to shape the forward-thinking organizations of the future that put their people first. By shedding light on these innovative workplaces, Inspiring Workplaces helps to encourage positive change by providing a source of inspiration and education for others who seek it.About The Engage GroupThe Engage Group is the Middle East's leading employee communication agency, headquartered in Dubai. Serving clients across the region and internationally, we are dedicated to the belief that communication moves people and people move organisations. Our team combines deep expertise with a passion for crafting impactful, meaningful communication that inspires and engages employees at every level. From enhancing workplace culture to driving employee engagement, The Engage Group empowers organisations to create environments where people thrive and businesses flourish.For more information on Inspiring Workplaces, contact:Matt Manners+44 (0) 7799876473matt@inspiring-workplaces.com

