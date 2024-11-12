Nico de Corato Solo Decathlon record in Dubai

Nico de Corato Dubai Fitness Challenge 30x30 Nico on stage Nico training in the desert Nico swimming Nico in the desert

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nico de Corato, or Abu Hamdan – as they call him in Dubai – after accomplishing his goal and run 200 Km alone in only 21 hours, passing through the desert of Ras Al Khaimah, Mangroove Beach in Umm al Qwain and several other amazing spots in the UAE, now ready for another amazing solo sport challenge: a solo endurance decathlon. At the Burj Al Arab after 200 km, waiting for him there were HE Saeed Hareb (General Secretary of the Dubai Sports Council), HE Giuseppe Finocchiaro (General Consul of Italy in UAE), Giovanni Andrea Beretta (General Manager of the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah) and other authorities and friends. Some of them also run the last stretch with him, including HE Dr. Obaid Al Ketbi and Col. Khalifa Alobeidli from Abu Dhabi.

But the new challenge Nico just performed past Sunday 10th November at Kite Beach, was a new solo sport challenge event to be held in occasion of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, a solo decathlon performing 10 different sports in 10 hours (1 hour each) in the same day.

Decathlon is a 10-event athletic contest, specifically is a composite contest that consists of the 100-meter, 400-meter, and 1500-meter runs, the 110-meter-high hurdles, the javelin and discus throws, shot put, pole vault, high jump, and long jump.

“In this solo decathlon I included sports I’m able with and/or will let me easily involve people from the local community (playing football) and/or will let me show some beautiful spots of Dubai, sailing for example. Of course, the last hour will be dedicated to running, with an iconic arrival in Kite Beach, the real hub of this event. It’s not a contest, it’s not a Guinness world record, the only goal is to achieve safely the end of 10 hours, to enjoy this day with friends that will attend the event. That’s why I also included sports where people can easily join me: the fitwalk for example (even though I will wear a +10 kg weighted vest) or cycling from Kite Beach till Palm Jumeirah. With the occasion I cannot skip thanking my sponsors, my family and all the people who supported me for this event” says Nico.

This event took place during the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), otherwise known as the 30×30, is returning to Dubai this October for its eighth edition. The annual event encourages residents to take up 30 minutes of exercise for 30 days from Saturday October 26 to Sunday November 24. The huge city-wide fitness challenge, which is a highlight of the year, is not to be missed. First launched in 2017 by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, Dubai Fitness Challenge aims to get everyone to put their trainers on and work up a sweat. The 2023 edition saw more than 2.4 million participants join the event. It’s not the first event Nico de Corato organizes during the Dubai Fitness Challenge.

Nico is father to a girl named Adelaide Yasmin, and a boy named Raffaele William Hamdan and has been in the UAE for almost 20 years. Speaking to Sport 360 for his last challenge, Nico said:

“I have been preparing for months for this new sport challenge, and I’m so happy for the support I received from the people around me. I can say, even though it’s a ‘solo’ challenge this one is a community event for all the friends who’ve been involved in the realization of this sport event. For me, practicing sport is a way of living - The preparation of this challenge wasn’t easy; it started more than one year ago”.

The support staff during the event: Luca Lombardi (videographer), Mauro Pepe (coach), Marco Caribotti and Andrea Casadei (logistic), Valentina Nanni (PR and press coordinator), dr Pasquale Fusco (nutritionist), Ali Muhammad Siddique (driver).

An intense and structured program, which saw Nico perform in 10 different sports disciplines.

8.30 gym session at Technogym Jumeirah

10.00 fitwalk (+10 kgs weighted vest branded G-Action) ending at the basketball field)

11.00 basketball session

12.00 calisthenics with coach Matteo Arnaldi

13.00 fatbiking towards Palm Jumeirah; first 2.5 kms Nico’s daughter will ride with him

(Porsche will pick her up at the end of the cycle track and follow Nico till the Palm Marina West)

14.00 sailing with Italian Choice Sailing Team (Porsche will take the fatbike back to kite beach)

15.00 swimming (starting from the boat)

16.00 yoga session (animal flow) with Cristina Castellucci

17.00 football session with Mr. Silvio Crisari

18.00 running

19.00 arrival in Kite Beach – FINISH LINE

A fall from his bike didn't stop him! He went on cycling till Palm Jumeirah where the boats of Italian Choice Sailing Team were waiting for him.

After 45 minutes sailing Nico was ready to jump into the water to go on swimming for the following hour. Just in that moment 4 dolphins came around the boats and followed him for a few.

Last hour of running ended at the Dubai Fitness Challenge village on Kite Beach where several people were waiting for him at the finish line.

After a quick interview on the main stage Nico joined family and friends to celebrate at the Marco Polo Majlis by Patrizia Marin not only his umpteenth solo challenge but also his first 20 years in Dubai.

Athlete, visionary entrepreneur and video content creator Nico is an Italian resident in UAE since 2004, known as an ultra-marathoner, triathlete and fat biker who has several challenges to his credit. His most famous venture so far is the 200 km solo run, but he also run a 140 km ultra marathon in the desert of Dubai in occasion of the 47th National Day, to celebrate his love for the UAE together with several other sport challenges.

And now, what’s next? Let’s suggest Nico a new extreme fitness challenge and stay tuned. I’m sure he’ll surprise us again and again.

For more information and to schedule interview, see contact details below

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.