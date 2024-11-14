BLUETTI Announces Black Friday Discounts on Portable Power Stations for Home Backup and Off-Grid Adventures

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- BLUETTI has announced its Black Friday sale, offering significant discounts on a wide selection of portable power stations suited for home backup, off-grid exploration, and travel. Running from November 11 through November 29, this sale provides an opportunity to find practical and dependable power solutions at notable value.Portable Power Solutions for Various NeedsThe BLUETTI Elite 200 V2 , available at $1,099 (reduced from $1,999), is designed for high-demand uses. Featuring high-capacity automotive-grade LiFePO4 batteries with over 6,000 charge cycles—equivalent to nearly 17 years of daily use—its 2,073.6Wh capacity and 2,600W output can support appliances like refrigerators, microwaves, and air conditioners. An additional 5% discount is available with the code ELITE200V2PR on the BLUETTI website and Amazon.Options for Outdoor Enthusiasts and Content CreatorsThe BLUETTI Handsfree 2 Backpack Power Station combines portable power with convenience. Featuring a 700W/512Wh power station within a 60L backpack, it includes five charging ports to keep devices like drones, cameras, and phones charged in remote locations. Priced at $399 (down from $599), the Handsfree 2 can be paired with the PV120S Solar Panel, available at a combined price of $599, ideal for adventurers.Reliable Home Backup for Power SecurityFor those prioritizing energy security, BLUETTI’s AC300 + B300K offers a dependable solution for home backup. With 3,000W and 2,764.8Wh, it supports essential appliances during power outages. This model is currently available at $1,799 (down from $2,499). The high-capacity AC500 + 2xB300K combo, designed for larger power needs, is now $4,199 (from $5,499).Versatile Power Solutions for Off-Grid LivingThe BLUETTI AC200L, tailored for van life and off-grid exploration, delivers 2,048Wh and 2,400W of power, capable of running appliances like fridges and coffee makers. Originally priced at $1,999, it is now $999. For extended trips, the AC200L + B300K Combo, offering 4,812.8Wh, is priced at $2,198.Compact Power for TravelCompact models such as the BLUETTI AC180 and AC70 are ideal for travelers. The AC180, featuring 1,152Wh and 1,800W, is reduced to $499 (from $999), while the lightweight AC70, with 768Wh and 1,000W, is now $379 (originally $699), designed for camping and other on-the-go charging needs.BLUETTI’s Black Friday deals provide a variety of power options to meet diverse needs during the holiday season.About BLUETTIBLUETTI specializes in clean energy technology, creating accessible energy storage solutions for a variety of applications. Through programs like LAAF (Lighting An African Family), BLUETTI aims to bring sustainable power to families in off-grid regions across Africa. Known for its focus on innovation, BLUETTI serves over 110 countries and regions globally.

