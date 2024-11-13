New Mission Rewards for 'NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato' Attraction at Anime Park 'Nijigen no Mori'

10 additional "Gemaki-style" character cards will be available from November 23rd, for a total of 47 card designs

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime park Nijigen no Mori (located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park) has announced that its popular attraction "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" will be introducing new "Gemaki-style" original character cards as mission rewards for the three-story maze "Ten no Maki" ("Heaven Scroll") and the ninjutsu mission rally "Chi no Maki" ("Earth Scroll"). These Nijigen no Mori original "bromide" character cards are inspired by the Gemaki cards collected by Boruto and his friends in the anime "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations". The 10 new card designs are based on the "Character Birthday Project x Special Mission Series", for a total of 47 cards. The new cards will be available as novelty mission rewards from Saturday, November 23rd.

■Overview: New "Gemaki-style" Character Cards

Launch Date: Saturday, November 23rd, 2024

Operating Hours: 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. (last entry 8:00 p.m.)

Content: Guests who complete the "Ten no Maki" ("Heaven Scroll") or "Chi no Maki" ("Earth Scroll") missions will receive a free gift of 1 random "Gemaki-style" character card as a reward. 10 additional designs are being introduced for a total of 47 cards.

[New Cards - Character Birthday/Special Mission Designs]

Naruto Uzumaki, Shikamaru Nara, Gaara, Kakashi Hatake, Obito Uchiha, Sasuka Uchiha, Itachi Uchiha, Sakura Haruno, Hinata Hyuga

Price: Light tickets - Adults (12 and above) from 3,300 yen; Children (5 to 11) from 1,800 yen

*All prices include tax.

*Entry is free for children of ages 4 and below.

*Prices may vary by date.

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dPpdHGUkh_0

©岸本斉史 スコット／集英社・テレビ東京・ぴえろ

