VWO Signs Strategic Partnership with LS Digital to Bolster Digital Experience Optimisation for Indian Brands

VWO signs strategic partnership with LS Digital

LS Digital's comprehensive Digital Business Transformation capabilities and VWO's industry-leading CRO platform will allow brands to accelerate growth

Collaborating with VWO allows us to bring cutting-edge experience optimisation solutions to Indian brands, enhancing their ability to create seamless and impactful customer experiences.” — Mr. Santosh Shukla, CEO – UI/UX, LS Digital

NEW DELHI, INDIA, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- VWO, a leading experimentation and experience optimisation platform, announced a strategic partnership with LS Digital , India’s leading integrated Digital Business Transformation (DBT) company, to enable Indian brands to elevate their digital experiences and drive business growth through data-driven insights and testing.The alliance combines VWO's advanced and powerful capabilities in A/B testing, user behaviour analytics, personalisation, and conversion rate optimisation with LS Digital's integrated digital business transformation (DBT) framework and expertise in Media, Creative & Communication, Data & Insights, Tech & Innovation, UI/UX and CX/EX. Together, they will provide brands with the comprehensive solutions needed to optimize customer journeys and scale conversions effectively.Through this partnership, LS Digital clients will gain access to VWO's connected and end-to-end platform, allowing them to uncover insights into user behaviour, run tests on web and mobile apps, and personalise customer experiences at scale. The entities will together deliver comprehensive data-driven solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of brands seeking to improve their digital presence and user experience.Commenting on this partnership, Mr. Santosh Shukla, CEO – UI/UX, LS Digital said, "At LS Digital, we continuously seek strategic partnerships that enable our clients to stay ahead in the fast-evolving digital landscape. Collaborating with VWO allows us to bring cutting-edge experience optimisation solutions to Indian brands, enhancing their ability to create seamless and impactful customer experiences. By combining our digital business transformation expertise with VWO's powerful platform, we aim to deliver superior value, helping brands drive sustainable growth and customer loyalty."Speaking about the partnership, Sparsh Gupta, CEO of VWO said, "Partnering with LS Digital will bring our experience optimisation solutions to a broader range of businesses delivering enhanced value to our shared clients. LS Digital’s expertise in digital business transformation aligns perfectly with our motto to help brands make data-backed, informed decisions that enhance customer experiences and drive sustainable growth for them."The strategic partnership is expected to enhance user experience across devices, helping brands deliver superior and delightful experiences and unlock their full growth potential.About L S DigitalLS Digital is a leading independent Digital Business Transformation (DBT) company, integrating the expertise of four innovative entities: LS Digital, Langoor, f1studioz, and Social Panga. Our comprehensive suite of services encompasses business consulting, activation, and transformation through a robust DBT solutions framework; Media, Creative & Communication, Data & Insights, Technology & Innovation, UI/UX and CX/EX. Leveraging digital as a catalyst, we enable brands to holistically develop their businesses across various platforms, ensuring exceptional brand experiences in a digital-first world.For more details, visit: https://www.lsdigital.com/ About VWOVWO is an experience optimisation platform that enables brands to improve their key business metrics by empowering teams to easily run their conversion optimisation programs backed by customer behaviour data. We provide a suite of tightly integrated capabilities to unify customer data, discover customer behavioural insights, build hypotheses, run A/B tests on server, web, and mobile, rollout features, personalise experiences, and improve customer experience across the entire buying journey.To learn more, visit https://vwo.com/ For media inquiries, please contact:Cyrus Jogina: 98214 34305 | cyrus.jogina@lsdigital.comMuskaan Tekwani: 7355930813 | muskaan.tekwani@kaizzencomm.com | lsd_kaizzen@kaizzencomm.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.