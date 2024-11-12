Employment and Labour hosts Explosives Workshop in Cape Town, 14 Nov

The Department of Employment and Labour is cordially inviting members of the media to the Department’s Inspection and Enforcement Services (IES) Workshop in Cape Town next week (14 November 2024).

The IES through the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Chief Directorate has been hosting the Explosives Workshops in three provinces (Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape) across the country this year.

The workshop will be preceded by a two day training of inspectors on the 12 and 13 November at RDM Somerset West, Reeb Road, Firgrove, Somerset West and Garden Court, Nelson Mandela Boulevard, Corner Melbourne and Coronation Road, Cape Town, Western Cape respectively.

The workshop will be organised under the theme: “Explosives Regulations 2024 Answering the call for adaptation”. This is in line with the technological developments being unlocked by the Department’s regulations. The workshops are intended to explain the changes introduced by the Explosives Regulations, 2024 and to outline new processes introduced by the Explosives Regulations, 2024 Radio Frequency Guidelines Document, (2024 RF Guidelines).

The project of writing the new Explosives Regulations commenced in 2014 and it was driven primarily by the technological developments in the manufacturing, storage and transportation of explosives. Safety and security environment in the country called for a relook at the existing legislation around explosives.

The purpose of the workshop is to inform stakeholders to know and understand the compliance and enforcement parameters, while internally, inspectors need extensive training on these changes. The provinces are, for the first time, being confronted with administrative and approval functions relating to explosives workplaces. This function requires training at all levels of OHS in the provinces. These workshops will go a long way in ensuring that the provinces are ready for the anticipated submissions from the employers.

The targeted external stakeholders include:

Sister Departments, and Government entities, (SAPS, SANDF, Municipalities, Environmental Affairs, SANAS, CSIR, DMRE among others), who are also involved in the regulation of explosives.

Labour representatives

Explosives Sector Employers, (manufacturers, transporters, suppliers, consultants, AIA

Construction sector - (Civil Blasters, Construction Health and Safety Agents and employer organisations, and health and safety practitioners)

The programme is expected to unfold as follow:

VENUE: Garden Court Nelson Mandela Boulevard Corner Melbourne and Coronation Road, Cape Town

DATE: 14 November 2024

TIME: 08H00am to 16H00pm

For media RSVP, please kindly contact: Mr Siyabulela Dzanibe on 0720281072 or Email: Siyabulela.Dzanibe@LABOUR.gov.za.

For more information:

Teboho Thejane Departmental Spokesperson

Cell: 082 697 0694

E-mail: teboho.thejane@labour.gov.za

