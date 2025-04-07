Government launches 2025 National Freedom Month at Jackson Mthembu Square, 8 Apr

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC), led by Minister Gayton McKenzie, in partnership with the Mpumalanga Provincial Government under the leadership of Premier Mandla Ndlovu, invites members of the media to attend the national launch of the 2025 Freedom Month Programme. The session will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, 08 April at the Jackson Mthembu Square, Mpumalanga Legislature.

Aligned with the current socio-economic and political landscape, this year’s Freedom Month will focus on the progress made since 1994 in building a united and inclusive nation. It will also reflect on our collective resilience in safeguarding democratic gains, while critically addressing ongoing challenges.

Minister McKenzie and Premier Ndlovu, joined by Ms. Leah Mabuza, MEC for Culture, Sport and Recreation, and Cllr. Walter Mngomezulu, Executive Mayor of the Gert Sibande District Municipality, will officially unveil the theme for Freedom Month 2025 and provide an overview of the key events and programmes planned for the month.

The launch will unfold as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 08 April 2025

Time: 9h00

Venue: Jackson Mthembu Square, Mpumalanga Legislature.



NB: - The programme will conclude with a guided tour of the commemorative pillars honouring the heroes and heroines of the liberation struggle.

